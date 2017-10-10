Terrifying photos show deadly wildfires rampaging across California, fed by wicked winds

The fires moved faster than many people could escape. Sweeping across the hills and valleys of California's wine country, and eventually extending up and down the state, at least 14 large fires advanced with deadly speed amid powerful "Diablo" and "Santa Ana" offshore winds.

The fires in northern California proved especially deadly, with the death toll standing at 10 as of Monday at 9 p.m. ET, but it's expected to rise. Seven of these fatalities were in Sonoma County alone.

The city of Santa Rosa, population 175,000, was especially hard hit by the Tubbs Fire. The blaze burned hundreds of structures to the ground, from a Hilton hotel to a high school, as well as row after row of homes.

"It has been a horrific and terrifying night for a great many people," said Santa Rosa Police Department, acting chief Craig Schwartz.

While the proximate causes of the blazes are unknown, once ignited, the fire weather conditions were all it took to spread the flames at deadly speeds. In Sonoma County, the offshore winds exceeded hurricane force, gusting as high as 79 miles per hour, overnight Sunday. Gusts to 55 miles per hour were common across the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday night and Monday.

These winds, known as Diablo winds in Northern California, result from the air circulation around an area of high pressure parked over inland areas. This weather feature causes air to sink, compressing down mountainsides and accelerating through canyons. In the process, the air temperature rises and moisture content drops.

The images from these fires are apocalyptic and heart-wrenching.

View photos A truck burns as fire ravages the Napa wine region in California on October 9, 2017. More

Image: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

View from my sisters home right now. Praying this fire does not jump to their track #anaheimhillsfire pic.twitter.com/cUrtUsI40K — Megan Reza (@megan_reza) October 9, 2017

The K-Mart in Santa Rosa is on fire #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/u16hCp0ETD — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 9, 2017

View photos Wind-blown embers fly from a tree near a burnt-out house in Napa, California on October 9, 2017. More

Image: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

View photos A helicopter drops water near homes in the Anaheim Hills neighborhood in Anaheim, California on October 9, 2017. More

Image: AFP/Getty Images

View photos A firefighter walks near a pool as a neighboring home burns in the Napa wine region in California on October 9, 2017. More

Image: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

Canyon Fire 2

Anaheim Hills

South of the 91

Along the 241 Toll Road @foxla pic.twitter.com/mJTcGp0zod





— Rick Dickert (@RICKatFOX) October 9, 2017

View photos A law enforcement officer blocks a road as flames from a wildfire burn in a residential area in Santa Rosa, California on October 9, 2017 More

Image: AP/REX/Shutterstock

View photos Flames rise from the remains of a burnt-down commercial building in Santa Rosa, California on October 9, 2017 More

Image: AP/REX/Shutterstock

View photos Flames ravage a home in the Napa wine region in California on October 9, 2017. More

Image: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

View photos Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa, California on October 9, 2017 More

Image: AP/REX/Shutterstock

View photos Flames from a massive wildfire burn, in Napa, California on October 9, 2017. More

Image: AP/REX/Shutterstock

View photos A police car blocks the 241 freeway as smoke from the Canyon 2 Fire covers the freeway near Orange, California, on October 9, 2017. More

Image: AFP/Getty Images

View photos Fire glows on a hillside in Napa, California on October 9, 2017, as multiple wind-driven fires continue to whip through the region. More

Image: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images