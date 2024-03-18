Terrifying moment man is 'kidnapped' and thrown in van in broad daylight

Police are hunting a gang of kidnappers after footage emerged of a man being pulled into a van in broad daylight. CCTV footage shows a red van pulling up outside a house before three men get out and head down an alleyway. Moments later, the three are seen dragging a man into the van as he tries desperately to escape before they make off, in Bradford, West Yorkshire. Ali Rafiq, 40, whose CCTV camera caught the assailants, at 11am on March 6, said: "I was in total shock when I saw it.

