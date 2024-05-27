‘Terrified:’ Mother of girls stabbed in Massachusetts theater says suspect was laughing in attack

AMC Braintree 10 movie theater was back open Sunday after 4 kids were stabbed the night before. The suspect, 26-year-old Jared Ravizza, was later arrested on Cape Cod and is connected to a death investigation in Connecticut and the stabbing of 2 McDonald’s employees in Plymouth on the same day.

Action News Jax’s sister station Boston 25 News spoke with Lisa Dembowski, who said her 3 daughters and a friend went to see the movie “IF” when they were attacked.

“Shaken up ... They are physically fine. I think they are. Kids are resilient, but I think they are terrified,” said Dembowski.

She said the 4 kids were the only ones in the theater when the suspect came up behind them. Dembowski said her oldest daughter was leaning forward when she was stabbed.

“He got her in the back and then my other daughter in the top chest and then my last daughter across her arm, laughing the whole time and then got their friend and ran off,” she said.

Dembowski said the girls tried chasing the suspect but stopped to ask employees for help.

“AMC didn’t believe them and didn’t do anything actually. They had to call the police themselves,” she said.

