‘They are terrified to fly’: $1 billion lawsuit against Boeing, Alaska Airlines cites ‘psychological trauma’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three plaintiffs in the latest lawsuit against Boeing and Alaska Airlines are asking for $1 billion.

This particular lawsuit comes two months after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 made an emergency landing at Portland International Airport after a portion of the aircraft blew out mid-air.

The legal complaint claims Boeing’s decades of failures have led to hundreds of deaths and that the latest issue involving door plug depressurization shows that the company isn’t willing to change.

Lawyer Jonathan Johnson says the $1 billion punitive damages need to be that high so it will actually hurt the business enough to make them prioritize safety.

“If it was like this was the first time this ever happened, (if) there were no prior incidents of something like this happening, that’s one thing. But it’s another thing when you have a defendant that keeps doing the same misconduct without (changing) its behavior,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that his clients thought they were going to die on the plane.

“It was a near-death experience. They expected the plane to crash and that would be the last few minutes alive,” Johnson said. “They have had to get counseling for psychological trauma and PTSD. They are undergoing counseling now. They are terrified to fly.”

The complaint also says Alaska Airlines found depressurization issues before Flight 1282 and determined the plane wouldn’t be safe to fly internationally, but they still allowed it in the air for a domestic flight.

It would be up to a jury to decide the split in how much each company would need to pay.

When asked why this suit is needed if there is already a class action lawsuit filed, Johnson said that particular suit does not allow punitive damages because it is filed in Washington, and the laws in Oregon allow them.

