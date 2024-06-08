Terri Schiavo rehab center considered for Livingston County hospital

A Catholic nonprofit plans to buy Trinity Health's Livingston Hospital in Howell and may redevelop the hospital building to host the future Terri Schiavo Home for the Brain Injured.

Trinity Health announced last week it had reached a deal with Missouri-based Catholic Healthcare International for the sale of its 42-bed Livingston Hospital, 620 Byron Road in Howell. The sale — terms undisclosed — is to happen in summer 2026, after Trinity Health expects to open a new four-story, 56-bed hospital in nearby Brighton that would replace the Howell hospital.

A family photo of Terri Schiavo is seen on a placard of a demonstrator trying to prevent Terri Schiavo from being euthanized outside the Woodbrige hospice, Oct. 15, 2003, in Pinellas Park, Florida. According to medical examiners, Terri Schiavo died from marked dehydration and her brain profoundly atrophied at the time of death. (Photo by Matt May/Getty Images)

Terri Schiavo was a Florida woman who, after collapsing from cardiac arrest in 1990 at age 26, entered a persistent vegetative state.

Her plight became the subject of legal proceedings and intense national media attention. Her husband sought to remove her feeding tube, saying that would have been Schiavo's wish, while others, including her parents and Florida's then-Gov. Jeb Bush, fought to keep her alive.

Schiavo died in March 2005 after the feeding tube was removed.

While Catholic Healthcare International has yet to formally announce what it plans to do with the 1958 hospital building once Trinity Health hands over the keys, the nonprofit's leaders have talked for years about opening a center in Michigan in dedication to Schiavo.

A representative for the organization told the Free Press in an email that such a facility is "in the exploratory stages" for the Howell hospital.

Yet, Schiavo's brother, Bobby Schlindler, who is president of the Terri Schiavo Life & Hope Network, said this week in a video to his social media followers that it is his understanding a facility bearing his sister's name would indeed be situated at the Howell hospital.

“The reason why we are excited is because (Catholic Healthcare International), once this hospital is established, they are going to home the Terri Schiavo Home for the Brain Injured," Schlindler said in the video, "and that will be dedicated in my sister’s memory and will serve people with brain injuries, and rehabilitation and all their services.”

In a phone interview Friday, Schlindler said he is excited about the plan.

“That’s been the plan from the beginning ... if the hospital was established, we would home a rehab center in there in my sister's memory," he said. "That is the hope, but it’s going to be a lot of work. Obviously, we have to raise the money, and a lot of questions still need to be answered before the doors open.”

A Trinity Health spokesman declined to discuss or comment on Catholic Healthcare International's future plans for the Howell hospital. Trinity has said that it intends to rent a small space within the hospital and offer yet to-be-determined medical services for the area.

Trinity Health Michigan signed a purchase agreement with Catholic Healthcare International (CHI) to sell its legacy hospital — Trinity Health Livingston, which is located at 620 Byron Road in Howell (pictured).

St. Padre Pio

Catholic Healthcare International is a small nonprofit with annual revenues under $1 million whose mission is to further the work of St. Padre Pio — the patron saint of healing.

A representative for the organization suggested in an email that more than just the possible Terri Schiavo facility could be going into the Howell hospital building. The representative, Ann O'Reilly, didn't offer further details or agree to an interview for this article.

"We look forward to announcing the unique portfolio of services soon, crafted under the guidance of the Holy Spirit through thoughtful prayer and discernment," she said. "These services will center on addressing life issues, treating people from conception to natural death, meeting the needs of the community we serve and collaborating with Trinity and other health care providers, all while adhering to necessary government regulations that impose limitations on certain offerings."

Back in 2020, Catholic Healthcare International issued a news release saying it planned to collaborate with Trinity Health to open the Terri Schiavo Home for the Brain Injured on the campus of what is now Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital.

However, a Trinity spokesman said "no serious conversations materialized" after that announcement.

Jere Palazzolo, president and founder of Catholic Healthcare International, said in a December video that they hoped to announce soon the location of their future medical center, which would be a replica of St. Padre Pio's Home for the Relief of Suffering hospital in Italy and contain the Terri Schiavo Home for the Brain Injured.

The center will "care for patients like Terri, who, unfortunately, our culture of death does not deem worthy of life or worthy of the resources it takes to take care of them," Palazzolo said in the video. "It will be an incredible undertaking.”

Genoa Township litigation

Pictures of Saint Padre Pio, shown Thursday, April 1, 2021, mark the entrance to property on Chilson Road in Genoa Township involved in a lawsuit Catholic Healthcare International filed against the township.

Separately, Catholic Healthcare International is fighting in court with Genoa Township, also in Livingston County, over what it can build on 40 acres of wooded land that it acquired in 2020 from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lansing.

The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in September granted a preliminary injunction allowing the Catholic group to reinstall a "prayer trail" and stone altar for outdoor worship that the township ordered removed. The organization has also sought to build a 95-seat chapel on the land, a proposal that the Genoa Township Board turned down in May 2021.

Following that rejection, Catholic Healthcare International sued the township and a township zoning officer, claiming their zoning rules violated religious freedom.

