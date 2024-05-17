Terrence Martin, the first Black AFT Michigan president in history, is elected to a full term

Terrence Martin as Detroit Federation of Teachers president in 2021 | Ken Coleman

During the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Michigan convention in Detroit held this month, Terrence Martin was elected to a full, two-year term as president.

Martin is the first African American to serve in the post and said he is “honored.” The May 4 vote came after he replaced the retiring AFT Michigan president David Hecker last June. Hecker, who stepped down in the middle of his final term, had led the organization since 2001.

Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins is the Detroit Federation of Teachers president and an AFT Michigan executive board member.

“This is the first Black male president AFT Michigan has ever had,” said Wilson-Lumpkins. “His leadership is important as many states across the nation disregard diversity, equity and inclusion. His leadership is critical during a time when unions across the country are experiencing sharp membership increases, AFT Michigan is no exception.”

AFT Michigan has 35,000 members who are educators and health care providers working in K-12 and intermediate school districts, community colleges, universities and hospitals across the state.

Martin’s career in education began when he served as a second-grade teacher at John Lynch Elementary. There, he became a Detroit Federation of Teachers (DFT) building representative at the school and later served as the union’s president from 2018 to 2023. In 2022, he was elected to serve as AFT Michigan secretary-treasurer.

Martin is a graduate of Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education. He earned a master’s degree in teaching from Marygrove College in Detroit.

Nearly one year into his tenure, AFT Michigan has played a role in union authorization votes at Western Michigan University, University of Michigan-Flint, and University of Michigan Health Systems.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the tenure-track faculty at U-M-Flint to the union,” said Martin, who pointed out that only about 10% of Michigan workers belong to unions. “U-M-Flint plays an important role in our state’s education system, and the faculty are a crucial voice in ensuring that it remains strong for generations to come.”

After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation last year to recruit and retain skilled educators and counselors, Martin praised the development.

“We know that when educators are empowered and their voices are heard and respected, our schools are better for it, and we’re glad Gov. Whitmer is paving the way to restore educators’ rights and set students up for success,” Martin said.

Martin, who joined the DFT administrative team in 2003, said that his career path is the result of having professional mentors that include former DFT Presidents Janna Garrison, Keith Johnson and Virginia Cantrell, as well as office team members Judy Smith, Karin Whittler, Tim Michalak and Lois Lofton-Doniver. Martin also pointed to the importance that his grandparents, Lenola and William Martin, played in his life.

“Lots of people have helped me along the way,” Martin said.

