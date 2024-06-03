Terrebonne Parish School District has history of trans student accommodations

As parish, state and federal officials debate transgender rights, students affected by these decisions discuss how their schools keep them safe.

Terrebonne Parish School Board recently passed a proclamation supporting the state's lawsuit against the Department of Education's decision to expand the definition of discrimination to include gender identity, sexual orientation and pregnancy. The district has wrestled slowly with compromises for transgender students since 2017. It began with allowing boys to wear makeup, using preferred pronouns and finally providing gender-neutral bathrooms.

Marilyn Elizabeth Margaret Robichaux was one of Terrebonne's first openly trans students. She said she knew at a very early age that she was different.

"I was 4 years old when I knew, in my head, God had made a mistake, but I didn't think that God had made a mistake with me or my body," she said. "I think God had made a mistake in the way that everybody saw me. Because as a little girl I knew I am just a girl, but for some reason I look like a boy to everybody else. So that was the sentiment that I kind of held."

She said it wasn't until she was about 8 to 10 years old when she learned there was vocabulary for what she was. Her mother enjoyed watching "The Jerry Springer Show," and watching the show was Robichaux's first experience learning of the trans community. Robichaux said her mother had a visceral disgust for the trans women, so she suppressed her nature until her freshmen year of high school, 2013-2014.

After a year of homeschooling, she began attending H.L. Bourgeois High School in 2015-2016 as Marilyn and had a less-than-welcoming experience with the administration. At first, the school threatened to suspend Robichaux for wearing makeup or any female clothes but eventually allowed her to wear what she wanted.

She faced bullying in the male bathrooms on multiple occasions before and after her junior year of homeschooling, from seventh grade until 11th grade, which she remembers in explicit detail to this day. Eventually, she was allowed to use the disabled bathrooms. She said most administrators were not supportive, but two teachers allowed her to use faculty bathrooms unbeknownst to the administration.

Marilyn Robichaux said she plans on attending the Aveda Institute in Covington, and hopes to start an inclusive cosmetics company.

According to current and former trans students, H.L. Bourgeois has a high population of LGBTQ students, so it's only natural that the school adjusted. Administration and staff of the school have taken steps to make trans students feel safe, they said.

"Oh, yeah, H.L. Bourgeois, I've noticed, has like a very high population of queer students, so with or without other higher ups knowing, accommodations have had to be made," former student Paegan Chaisson said.

The Houma Courier reached out to the school's principal for comment, but no response was given. The Courier also reached out to South Terrebonne High School, also featured in this story, but received no response.

Chaisson, is in his first year at University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is taking hormones to align his body with his male identity. According to Chaisson, H.L. Bourgeois was very thoughtful of the trans student body when he was a student. The teachers would refer to him as a male and were understanding of his desires. He recalls about 30 LGBTQ students that he knew in his grade during his time, 2019-2023.

Chaisson never sought any accommodations for bathrooms, but since he graduated, the school has begun to offer the unisex bathrooms to trans students. These accommodations may have their origins with a current student, Tobias Martin. Martin identifies as a boy and attends South Terrebonne High School. However, following Hurricane Ida, he and other students from his high school were attending H.L. Bourgeois while modular buildings were being set up for South Terrebonne.

"I think I only got the first accommodations in the H.L. building because I was being a little brave about it," he said. "So I think they saw they had no choice with me specifically, but other trans students weren't even told about the disabled bathroom."

Martin would stand outside the men's bathroom, counting to ensure no boys were inside. Then he would use a stall and wait until the bathroom had cleared out to exit. At some point an adult caught him, pulled him aside and instructed him to use the unisex bathroom.

Martin said it was nice. He has been bullied in both male and female bathrooms in the past, so he doesn't feel comfortable going into them while other people are inside. The disabled bathrooms were clean, and they made him feel safe.

After South Terrebonne moved into the modular buildings, the school announced that it would have two gender-neutral bathrooms for students, Martin said. It was great, he added, but over time everyone began using them. This meant the line backed up, and Martin would have to ask to use the restroom during class.

"Whenever we moved into the portables they would use the office bathrooms to be gender-neutral bathrooms, so now all students see this as an opportunity to be in a one-stall bathroom by themselves, and now the transgender students don't really get to use those bathrooms, so now we are back to the same old thing," Martin said.

Tobias Martin, a senior at South Terrebonne High School, May 21, 2024.

Martin is also a supporting staff member of the football team. He records the games for the team to review. He never changed in the locker rooms, but rather the coaches directed him to use the stadium's girls' bathroom to change. He once used the press box.

More: Shreveport senator's bill makes abortion pills controlled substances in national first

More: Thibodaux family to compete on Family Feud

Identity, bathrooms, and what it means

Trans people face a physical hardship with their own physiology, those interviewed said. Their bodies don't match who they feel they are, and it's a personal disgust that's difficult to put into words.

"I guess the best way I could describe it was like when I worked at Michaels and people would call me ma'am," Martin said. "I would get this visceral disgust of, 'Ugh, who's ma'am? That's not me.' It just felt wrong on a physical level."

So something as simple as being referred to as a male helped him feel emotionally supported by his teachers,

"For somebody to put in the effort, I respect them," he said. "I am able to keep in my mind, 'This is somebody I can trust. This is a good person.'"

That disgust and desire to change it runs trans people into societal taboos. Their physical body does not match their inward identity, something non-trans people take for granted. As they transition, however so slightly, they must guess and test how society will react as they try to find acceptance from both themselves and those around them. The gender-neutral bathrooms, Chaisson said, are a good thing, because they allow the trans person to have a place where they can go to when the two typical options leave them feeling unsafe.

"It depends on the person and how far along they are in the transition, but for me, if I went into a women's restroom – and this has happened to me before [he began to laugh] – it's you don't belong there. I do not look like I belong in a woman's restroom. I get weird looks and stares, and I'm pretty sure I've had a couple of people ready to beat the [expletive] out of me," he said. "Once I went in and it was crowded full of women and they looked at me and I realized, 'OK, I pass at this point, I've got to turn around and leave.'"

And passing is something he sought, so that he could go on about his life without ever having to think about something as trivial as a bathroom, he said. Something you are, he said, isn't something you should have to think about.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Terrebonne Parish Schools make accommodations for transgender students