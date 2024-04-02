Terre Haute Thorntons off I-70 to get EV charging

Apr. 2—A location in Terre Haute will be one of the 39 initial sites offering electric vehicle charging stations along Indiana's Alternative Fuels Corridors (AFC), the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.

INDOT plans to expand Indiana's statewide electric vehicle charging network through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. It received more than 100 applications for charging sites.

The Thorntons filling station off I-70's exit 11 onto Indiana 46 is one of the 39 sites INDOT selected. BP, which acquired the Thorntons chain in 2021, applied to INDOT for the vehicle charging station.

Selection of the 39 sites "brings us one step closer to expanding reliable charging infrastructure across Indiana," INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith said in a news release.

INDOT expects the installation of initial charging stations to begin in 2025.

Later this year, INDOT plans to put out a call for more applications for charging stations.

Charging stations must be installed every 50 miles along Indiana's AFCs, within one mile of an intersection or interchange to meet federal build-out requirements.

More information about the program is available at ChargingtheCrossroads.com.