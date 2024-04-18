Terre Haute Regional Airport board hires consulting firm

Apr. 18—The Terre Haute Regional Airport Board hired an Indianapolis consulting firm well known in the aviation community to help the airport put a business plan together and assist in writing grant applications, board President Rick Burger said.

On Wednesday, the board voted to recruit Woolpert Inc. It had interviewed three different firms regarding their services, ultimately deciding Woolpert offered the best package.

Currently, the airport is below budget, Burger said.

The board also received an update on Indiana American Water's progress extending the waterline on Hunt Road on the east side of the city.

The board is lauding the company's efforts, saying it will help future aviation companies coming to Terre Haute as well as a proposed east-side fire station.

Members of the board and employees of Indiana American Water assembled for a photo, as well.

Burger said ticket sales for the June 1-2 Air Show remain on target, and that it has drawn 45 sponsors, a dozen more than for past events.

Admissions for $30 are available at terrehauteairshow.com/tickets. Tickets will cost $40 on the days of the shows.

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.