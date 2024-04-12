Terre Haute police report bank robbery at THSB on Ohio Boulevard

Apr. 12—Terre Haute police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred about 10:45 a.m. today at The Hometown Savings Bank, 533 Ohio Blvd.

Early reports indicate the suspect displayed a handgun, but there were no injuries reported, police said.

THPD uniformed officers and detectives are at the bank.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call police at 812-238-1661.

Further updates will be released as permitted, THPD said.