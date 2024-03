Mar. 25—Terre Haute police are investigating a shooting shortly before 4 a.m. Monday on the city's south side.

THPD said it's officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound. The shooting was on Thompson Street, which is off Prairieton Road and runs between West Voorhees and West Turner streets.

City police said they were not prepared to release further information but might be able to do so when the investigation allows.