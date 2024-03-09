Terre Haute City Council OKs rezonings

Mar. 8—Condominiums, a new bakery, a new convenience store offering gas and a new auto dealership will be coming to Terre Haute soon after the Terre Haute City Council passed four rezoning ordinances toward the end of its Thursday night meeting, councilman Curtis DeBaun IV said.

A parcel of land at 1001 S. Sixth St. was rezoned as an R-3 multifamily residential district to make rooms for the condos.

Land at 2730 N. 13th St. was rezoned from a residential district to an R-1 planned development district in anticipation of the forthcoming bakery.

A lot near the southeast corner of Indiana 46 and Margaret Avenue was rezoned from a regional commerce district to a C-6 strip business district to pave the way for the convenience store and gas station.

And land at 1462 Lafayette Ave. was rezoned to a C-6 strip business district to accommodate a business selling automobiles.

The council also passed four resolutions involving the Department of Redevelopment, including one adding an expense line to the department's budget to provide for its director's salary.

The other resolutions that were approved will transfer $28,267 to the department's budget to pay salary, Medicare and Social Security, and administrative costs.

Appointing a new member to the Terre Haute Human Relations Commission was postponed until the council's March 14 meeting.

