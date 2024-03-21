TerraNova Equestrian Center brings high-stakes horse riding competitions to Myakka City

Riders ambled to Myakka City this week to compete in a Winter Series at the TerraNova Equestrian Center, a new horse riding show venue that opened in Manatee County in 2021.

For co-founder Hannah Herrig Ketelboeter, the facility is the culmination of a lifetime in horse riding. The facility features six competition arenas including a cross-country course designed by Olympic gold-medal winner Mark Phillips and built by craftsman Eric Bull. The venue hosts equestrian competitions that include hunter and jumper, eventing and dressage shows.

A competitor and her horse navigate a show jumping course Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2024 at TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City. Olympians and Olympic-hopefuls will compete for $65,000 prize on Saturday in the TerraNova Winter Series FEI Grand Prix Show Jumping.

"My husband and I both ride and compete, and it kind of turned into a family project to build this show facility," Ketelboeter said.

"One thing we always wanted to do is to make it a world-class experience for all levels of riders," she said. "We often see the young riders getting to talk to these big-time Olympians and Grand Prix riders, and they get inspired by interacting with them. It's a great environment for those two levels in the sport to connect."

The center features a VIP pavilion, spectator viewing areas, permanent luxury stabling, wash racks, a campground with RV hookups, a show office with a lounge, a play area for children, and a dog park.

A competitor navigates the show jumping course next to the VIP Pavilion at the TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City on Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2024.

General admission is free, including the parking and ringside bench seating. The center also offers VIP experience packages that feature up-close seating to the arena and vendors, a catered meal, bar services and entertainment.

The venue also features 250 equestrian stalls measuring 12 feet by 12 feet equipped with a mattress system, fans, LED lighting, high ceilings and TV monitors. There are plans to expand up to 600 stalls in the future.

"We did that for the horses' health and comfort," Ketelboeter said. "As a competitor at a show you are spending most of your time in the barn. So it makes sense for that to be one of the nicest parts of the center. A lot of times it does get forgotten. It's been really great to hear from competitors saying that their horses are really relaxed and happy when they come to compete."

Olga Zarlenga from Bradenton is the competition stable manager at TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City. On Wednesday morning, she was preparing to ride her horse, "Magnific" on the show jumping course.

About 1,000 acres of land have also been designated for a housing development called TerraNova Estates adjacent to the equestrian center, where 5 to 20-acre lots are available for purchase. A model barn is under construction, and the first homes on the property are slated to break ground soon.

Ketelboeter's father, CEO Steve Herrig, said crews will break ground soon on an 18-hole golf course designed by the Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design firm and features collaboration from PGA Tour star Paul Azinger. In all, the center, the housing development land and the golf course encompass about 3,000 acres of land.

The show office is the first building guests will see as they enter TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City.

"We are also building a world-class golf course, it's going to tie into TerraNova," he said. "It's the Myakka Golf Club at TerraNova. The design is done and they will be moving dirt next week."

"The whole family is connected to the idea of excellence and harmony with nature," he said. "This will be a place where there won't be high density. The equestrian center doesn't have any houses on it, the golf course won't have any houses on it. There is plans to do a conservation easement. We've got some cool plans we are going to roll out in the future that we haven't really unveiled yet, but it's going to get better and better as this all unfolds."

Herrig said that he is not a rider himself, but that his daughter's passion grew into a business for his family.

"My connection with horses is my daughter, Hannah," he said. "We've been following her riding ever since she was little and we've grown to love it."

Macy Newman with the Hawthorne Equestrian Center in Ft. Myers, works with her horse "Beau" in the lunging ring, at TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City on Wednesday. "Beau" will be competing in his first show this week.

To foster similar bonds to horses for residents in the local community, the equestrian center launched its Equilibrium at TerraNova program in January. It features equine assisted learning, youth camps, retreats for amateur or young riders, and literacy initiatives that emphasize connection with horses.

"We are trying to bring horses and all the benefits that they offer to the community, and to people that don't have access to horses, so we are using a group of mini's," Ketelboeter said. "We have started going to elementary schools for reading programs and mindfulness programs."

"We are all passionate about this project because we have all had experiences with horses and how they've improved our lives, and we want to share that with the community," she said. "For me, personally, it's hard to describe. People watch someone riding and think the horse is doing all the work. But in most cases that's not true, because you have to have a partnership with a horse to compete at a certain level. You have to have that communication."

Linda Birk of Lexington, Kentucky, leads "Quinn" back the competition stables after a grooming session Wednesday morning at TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City.

Ketelboeter said that her bond with horses has helped her keep grounded, and to be mindful of the way she interacts with others in the community.

"Horses are often a reflection of ourselves and our own emotions," she said. "They allow you to have that self reflection and see how your attitude and your mindfulness affects them because if you are stressed and you are tense that is going to make them stressed and they are not going to respond to you. It helps us understand ourselves and how we relate to people as well, so we can manage our own emotions better."

A horse looks out a window from the competition stables at TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City

