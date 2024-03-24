All-terrain wheelchairs help people with mobility issues get outdoors

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Aurora is now offering brand new all-terrain wheelchairs to help people with special needs or mobility issues enjoy the city’s vast trail systems.

“I was like, wow, look at what Aurora has done,” remarked Sharon Powers, a volunteer with the Aurora Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department.

Last fall, the city bought two Action Trackchairs, one for the Plains Conservation Center and another solar-powered one for Star K Ranch.

“Now we’re in the springtime and this is the perfect time to have people start coming out and enjoying them,” said Fendi Despris, a natural resource specialist for the City of Aurora.

The idea behind the chairs stemmed from a desire for everyone to be able to experience the peace and serenity of nature.

“One of the best ways that we can take care of the environment, conserve the environment, and be stewards of the environment is to connect with the environment. And everybody, no matter the ability, should be able to do that,” Despris said.

While you won’t find any tough climbs or difficult terrain at the Plains Conservation Center, the many gravel walking paths can present difficulties for those with walkers or wheelchairs, and the acres of land can be hard to tackle for people who struggle with walking great distances.

“I think of my brother who has passed away many years ago,” Powers said. “He had polio at the age of five and he always walked with a very pronounced limp, and he was able to get around but not for long periods of time. Like, he wouldn’t even be able to do the hike around the property here.”

Track chairs come equipped with joysticks for easy maneuverability, straps and a seatbelt, and pouches and hooks to keep necessities like a water bottle, bug spray, sunscreen, snacks, a sun hat, an umbrella, rain gear or extra layers depending on the weather.

All this is to make sure those using the chair are comfortable and able to happily spend time outdoors.

“I went out and tested to see how long the battery would last, and I spent 3 and a half hours on the prairie,” Depris said with a laugh. “It was one of the most relaxing and peaceful experiences I’ve had on the prairie.”

How to reserve the all-terrain wheelchair

People can reserve the chairs for free year-round, and they can be used at the Plains Conservation Center, located at 21901 E. Hampden Ave., and Star K Ranch, located at 16002 E. Smith Rd., according to a release from the city.

The chairs have a maximum weight limit of 300 lbs. Additionally, users can secure car seats or boosters to the chair for those who need it.

Chair rentals are limited to two hours of use. The city noted that it is unable to accommodate walk-up users at this time, and reservations must be made ahead of time.

Those interested in using the chairs are asked to fill out a form on the city’s website with their preferred dates.

The chairs will be available during most business hours at both locations, but they are not available on Mondays or Tuesdays.

