Terra State-sponsored 5G career fair scheduled for April 11 in Green Springs

Northwest Ohio’s growing 5G broadband industry means job opportunities. For area students and adults interested in joining the field, an upcoming 5G broadband and utility construction career fair offers a hands-on look at the types of work, career paths and training programs available.

Presented by Terra State Community College and the University of Findlay, with support from the Ohio Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, the career fair will take place April 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kenneth G. Myers Construction Co. in Green Springs.

Visitors can see hands-on demonstrations, a range of heavy equipment, VR simulators and community college training programs and funding options from state and federal resources. Area high school students, recent graduates and adults seeking new career opportunities in the telecommunications trades should attend.

Register by contacting the Terra State admissions office at terra.edu.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: 5G career fair to be held at Green Springs OH business