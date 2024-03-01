These are the terms used the most, and misspelled the most, on job applicant resumes
The job market can be extremely competitive, and crafting the perfect resume can be tedious. A unique, impressive resume can set you apart from other candidates.
A recent study revealed Indiana’s most overused words on resumes, as well as overused and misspelled words and phrases seen on resumes at the national level. Avoid these to stand out (and don't forget to spell check).
What words/phrases are overused on Indiana resumes?
QRFY, QR code generator, conducted the study by taking 50 common resume words and phrases, and running them through Indeed’s Resume Search to determine the most frequently used and misspelt ones at the Indiana and national level. Resumes included in the research were updated within six months of the study.
The most overused words on Indiana resumes are as follows:
Responsible: Used 97,079 times (On resumes updated within last six months)
Organized: Used 65,001 times
Social: Used 60,653 times
Trained: Used 60,554 times
Leader: Used 53,903 times
Motivated: Used 38,949 times
Proficient: Used 33,468 times
Fast-paced: Used 30,159 times
Experienced: Used 29,237 times
Exceptional: Used 28,508 times
What words are overused on resumes in the U.S.?
The top 20 words overused and the number of resumes they were on in the U.S. are as follows:
Responsible: Used 5,146,386 times
Organized: Used 3,864,497 times
Social: Used 3,491,557 times
Trained: Used 2,952,148 times
Leader: Used 2,330,139 times
Proficient: Used 2,201,793 times
Motivated: Used 2,200,863 times
Exceptional: Used 1,905,296 times
Experienced: Used 1,787,354 times
Friendly: Used 1,770,814 times
Fast-paced: Used 1,701,821 times
Skilled: Used 1,636,246 times
Team Player: Used 1,596,853 times
Creative: Used 1,503,845 times
Successful: Used 1,456,502 times
Bilingual: Used 1,451,423 times
Focused: Used 1,381,508 times
Driven: Used 1,355,376 times
Reliable: Used 1,336,700 times
Hard-working: Used 1,269,563 times
What words are commonly misspelled on resumes in the U.S.?
The words most often misspelled on resumes nationally are:
Professional: Misspelled as “profesional” on 38,697 resumes
Organized: Misspelled as “organised” on 20,260 resumes
Environment: Misspelled as “enviroment” on 14,770 resumes
Management: Misspelled as “mangment” on 10,277 resumes
Receive: Misspelled as “recieve” on 9,354 resumes
Independent: Misspelled as “independant” on 7,087 resumes
Knowledge: Misspelled as “knowlege” on 3,316 resumes
Confident: Misspelled as “confidant” on 2,594 resumes
Separate: Misspelled as “seperate” on 2,465 resumes
Focused: Misspelled as “focussed” on 2,272 resumes
