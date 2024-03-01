These are the terms used the most, and misspelled the most, on job applicant resumes

The job market can be extremely competitive, and crafting the perfect resume can be tedious. A unique, impressive resume can set you apart from other candidates.

A recent study revealed Indiana’s most overused words on resumes, as well as overused and misspelled words and phrases seen on resumes at the national level. Avoid these to stand out (and don't forget to spell check).

What words/phrases are overused on Indiana resumes?

QRFY, QR code generator, conducted the study by taking 50 common resume words and phrases, and running them through Indeed’s Resume Search to determine the most frequently used and misspelt ones at the Indiana and national level. Resumes included in the research were updated within six months of the study.

The most overused words on Indiana resumes are as follows:

Responsible: Used 97,079 times (On resumes updated within last six months)

Organized: Used 65,001 times

Social: Used 60,653 times

Trained: Used 60,554 times

Leader: Used 53,903 times

Motivated: Used 38,949 times

Proficient: Used 33,468 times

Fast-paced: Used 30,159 times

Experienced: Used 29,237 times

Exceptional: Used 28,508 times

10 pet-friendly restaurants around Indianapolis to check out this weekend

What words are overused on resumes in the U.S.?

The top 20 words overused and the number of resumes they were on in the U.S. are as follows:

Responsible: Used 5,146,386 times

Organized: Used 3,864,497 times

Social: Used 3,491,557 times

Trained: Used 2,952,148 times

Leader: Used 2,330,139 times

Proficient: Used 2,201,793 times

Motivated: Used 2,200,863 times

Exceptional: Used 1,905,296 times

Experienced: Used 1,787,354 times

Friendly: Used 1,770,814 times

Fast-paced: Used 1,701,821 times

Skilled: Used 1,636,246 times

Team Player: Used 1,596,853 times

Creative: Used 1,503,845 times

Successful: Used 1,456,502 times

Bilingual: Used 1,451,423 times

Focused: Used 1,381,508 times

Driven: Used 1,355,376 times

Reliable: Used 1,336,700 times

Hard-working: Used 1,269,563 times

What words are commonly misspelled on resumes in the U.S.?

The words most often misspelled on resumes nationally are:

Professional: Misspelled as “profesional” on 38,697 resumes

Organized: Misspelled as “organised” on 20,260 resumes

Environment: Misspelled as “enviroment” on 14,770 resumes

Management: Misspelled as “mangment” on 10,277 resumes

Receive: Misspelled as “recieve” on 9,354 resumes

Independent: Misspelled as “independant” on 7,087 resumes

Knowledge: Misspelled as “knowlege” on 3,316 resumes

Confident: Misspelled as “confidant” on 2,594 resumes

Separate: Misspelled as “seperate” on 2,465 resumes

Focused: Misspelled as “focussed” on 2,272 resumes

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 10 words Indiana used the most by Indiana job applicants on their resumes