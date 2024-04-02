Here are the terms you should know to prepare for oncoming severe weather

Greater Cincinnati is bracing for a "significant weather event" Tuesday, including the possibility of strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

While many will be glued to their phones throughout the day to check for weather updates, meteorologists use their own terminology that might be confusing.

Here's a breakdown of what some of these weather-related terms mean, with definitions from the National Weather Service.

What causes tornadoes

Tornadoes are the most violent storms caused by a violently rotating, funnel column of air touching the ground. Tornadoes generally occur near the trailing edge of a thunderstorm. It is not uncommon to see clear, sunlit skies behind a tornado.

Winds of a tornado may reach 300 miles per hour and damage can stretch several miles.

Some tornadoes are clearly visible, while rain or nearby low-hanging clouds obscure others. Tornadoes develop extremely rapidly, and may dissipate just as quickly. Most tornadoes are on the ground for less than 15 minutes.

Before a tornado hits, the wind may die down and the air may become very still. A cloud of debris can mark the location of a tornado even if a funnel is not visible.

Tornado warning and watches: which is worse?

A tornado warning is an alert that signifies you should seek shelter.

Tornado watch: An alert signifying that weather conditions favor thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado within a certain location. People caught in a tornado watch area are urged to be prepared.

Tornado warning: An alert signifying that a tornado is occurring or will occur at a specific location. People caught in a tornado warning are urged to seek shelter.

What is a long-track tornado?

A tornado that is expected to remain on the ground substantially longer than an ordinary twister is called a long-track tornado.

The time a tornado is on the ground can range from an instant to several hours, although the typical time is around 5 to 10 minutes. Supercell tornadoes tend to be longer-lived, while those pawned by squall lines and bow echoes may only last for a few minutes. Tornado movement can range from virtually stationary to more than 60 miles per hour.

What is a supercell?

Shorthand for a supercell thunderstorm, it is a storm "consisting of one quasi-steady to rotating updraft which may exist for several hours." It is possibly the most dangerous of "convective storm types," generating the majority of long-lived, strong and violent tornadoes.

How is tornado intensity measured?

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale is a rating of a tornado's strength calculated by surveying damage and comparing it with damage to similar objects at specific wind speeds. It does not measure the strength of an active tornado.

Other weather terms to know

Cold front: "A zone separating two air masses, of which the cooler, denser mass is advancing and replacing the warmer."

Flash flood: "A rapid and extreme flow of high water into a normally dry area, or a rapid water level rise in a stream or creek above a predetermined flood level, beginning within six hours of the causative event."

Hail: "Showery precipitation in the form of irregular pellets or balls of ice more than 5 mm in diameter, falling from a cumulonimbus cloud."

Timing of severe weather today has shifted a little earlier. With this shift, it has also removed the potential for us to focus on a particular time/area in the future. Timing and particular threats will be storm-based and could be in multiple locations at the same time. pic.twitter.com/9BOfLIxxIn — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 2, 2024

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prepare for tornadoes: What you need to know about warnings, terms