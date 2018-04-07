From Digital Spy

The sixth Terminator film is still in the early stages of development, but has already had its release date delayed from July 2019 to November 22, 2019.

According to folks at MovieWeb, Paramount and Skydance insist that the delay was planned months ago and has nothing to do with star Arnold Schwarzenegger's recent open heart surgery.

This latest instalment will see Arnie reunite with Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor, who last appeared in 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Black Mirror's Mackenzie Davis, best known for her part in 'San Junipero' has also been cast in the project, with Deadpool director Tim Miller on board and James Cameron producing.

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega/WireImage More

Cameron has gone on record to say that T6 will ignore all bar his first two films, calling Rise of the Machines, Salvation and Genisys "a bad dream".

Is this the part where we play the clip of him stating that he absolutely loved Genisys and sees it as the true continuation of the franchise?

Of course it is.

Arnie previously said that the movie was going to film between June and October, although we don't know whether this release date delay will affect the filming at this time.

James Cameron was in talks last year to produce three Terminator movies in-between directing the 4,9027 Avatar sequels.





We'd imagine that everyone involved will want to see if they can actually make another critically and commercially successful entry in this franchise before going through with the promise/threat of two more, however.

