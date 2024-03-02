Term limits: The time for action is now

As we mark the 73rd anniversary of the 22nd Amendment, which set term limits for the U.S. president, it is past time to act on the much needed broader application of this principle — the United States Congress. The amendment was a bold step towards ensuring fresh perspectives and dynamic leadership at the highest level. It was deemed essential for the presidency, we must extend this wisdom to Congress.

Our Founding Fathers had a vision for America's Legislature that's far removed from the career politicians who roam the halls of Congress today. They envisioned a government of, by, and for the people, where citizen legislators — farmers, businessmen, and community leaders — would temporarily set aside their private vocations to serve the public interest. They believed in a rotating crew of public servants, who would bring their real-world experiences to bear on the nation's laws and then most importantly return home to live under those laws, ensuring a government that was both of the people and for the people. This vision was rooted in a profound understanding of human nature and the dangers of concentrated perpetual power; it was a call for a government that remained ever close to the common pulse of American life, not one isolated in the echo chambers of power in Washington DC. The Founding Fathers knew that the health of a republic hinges on its connection to the everyday lives of its citizens, a principle that seems completely distant in today's world of career politics.

The case of Dick Brewbaker, who served two terms in the Alabama State Senate and faithfully adhered to his term limit promise, exemplifies the integrity and renewal that term limits can bring. Brewbaker's commitment to his word and the consequent fresh input into the senate are potent reminders of the benefits of self-imposed term limits. He walked away from a safe Senate seat as promised after serving two terms and returned to the private sector. His actions serve as a beacon, illuminating a path that should be followed not just at the state level but more crucially in Congress. Unfortunately, Dick’s case is the exception not the rule.

in 2024, It's nothing short of ludicrous that in the most dynamic and fast-paced era of human history, we cling to a system that stifles innovation and sidelines the energetic zeal and immense talents and experiences of newly elected members of Congress. While the president of the United States is expected to immediately assume the mantle of leadership as the Commander in Chief of the most powerful military in the world with possession of the nuclear codes, while navigating complex global challenges from day one, we paradoxically consign our legislators to the back benches, telling them to 'wait their turn' for leadership roles no matter their prior successes. This antiquated ritual not only undercuts the mandate of the electorate — who send representatives to Washington seeking immediate change — but it also entrenches a culture of stagnation over dynamism, seniority over meritocracy. At a time when fresh ideas and swift action are more critical than ever, the insistence on a pecking order based on tenure rather than talent or effectiveness is a glaring disconnect with the needs of the American people and the relentless pace of the 21st century.

We must once and for all disrupt the lengthy careers of those nestled comfortably within the Capitol. The rationale is as undeniable as it is urgent. The system is broke and must be fixed. The enactment of the 22nd Amendment was a powerful acknowledgment that the concentration of power leads to corruption, and that a healthy democracy flourishes with the injection of new blood, innovative ideas, and a relentless dedication to the welfare of the nation.

To our elected officials, the message is clear: Now is the time for decisive action. It's time to honor your obligations, to champion the spirit of innovation, and to codify the wisdom of the 22nd Amendment into the legislative processes of Congress. Let's ensure that our representatives are motivated by a genuine desire to serve the public interest, not by the prospect of perpetual power. In doing so, we don't just pay homage to the spirit of the 22nd Amendment — we must fully embody its most vital principles.

Perry O. Hooper Jr. is the founder of Let the People Speak and a former Alabama state representative.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Term limits: The time for action is now