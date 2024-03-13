Teresa Woodruff to return to faculty position on MSU campus in May 2025

EAST LANSING — After over a year of holding the top leadership position on Michigan State University's campus, former interim President Teresa Woodruff will return to her roots − teaching students.

For now, 2024 will be a transitional year for her and the university.

On March 4, Woodruff officially returned to being an MSU Foundation Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, Reproductive Biology, and Biomedical Engineering but her "working title," according to an employment letter between her and the interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko, is Special Advisor to the President and Provost.

This assignment entails boosting MSU's efforts to obtain more honorifics, like Nobel Prizes and awards from the National Academy of Arts and Sciences, Jeitschko said.

"MSU has been working on boosting honorifics and we haven't been recognized to the degree we should be," he said. "Teresa is the most highly decorated researcher at MSU."

Michigan State University Interim President Teresa Woodruff claps as the Spartans football team approaches Spartan Stadium before the football game against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in East Lansing.

Jeitschko said that this assignment would not be advising new President Kevin Guskiewicz on his role, but instead looking for ways to increase the number of honorifics the university has.

"I only have her doing this for a few months, so I hope she can lay the groundwork for future efforts (in obtaining honorifics)," he said.

The employment letter states that Woodruff's time as a special advisor will last from March 4 through July 14. During this time, she'll receive her last annual salary rate as provost of $562,069, which was the position and salary she had before taking over as interim President. As interim president, she received a bonus that raised her salary to $800,000, her contract states.

According to the letter, the terms outlined in her previous provost contract are still standing. Her provost contract states that "in the event of a shift to regular faculty duties, your return academic salary will be adjusted to the average salary rate of the five highest paid professors with tenure on an academic year basis (excluding administrators) across the Colleges of Human Medicine and Engineering."

As of 2023, that average salary would be around $395,000, but these salaries wouldn't be set until after Oct. 1, when adjustments to faculty salaries are made, MSU Vice President for Communications Emily Guerrant said.

Woodruff is entitled to a four-month "sabbatical-equivalent" leave beginning July 15 and lasting until Nov. 14. After her return, she will be on research leave for six months, lasting until May 2025 when she will begin teaching classes on campus as a tenured MSU Foundation professor.

Woodruff began her tenure as interim president in November 2022, after former President Samuel Stanley resigned, citing a loss of confidence in the university's Board of Trustees. The trustees expressed concerns over the way he handled a Title IX investigation into allegations that former Broad College Business Dean Sanjay Gupta failed to report a professor accused of sexual misconduct.

Woodruff was the one who forced Gupta to resign. This decision was criticized, and led to the board launching an investigation into the decision.

The investigation found that Woodruff did not have the "unilateral right" to remove Gupta as she had previously claimed, and only one of her reasons for pressuring Gupta to resign − his initial failure to report the incident of sexual misconduct − was valid.

Almost 10 months after assuming the role of interim president, Woodruff announced she would not be seeking the permanent role.

In a statement from August, Woodruff said, “As the third interim president of MSU in the last five years, I wish for a period of stability for the university. Thus, and to enable that goal, I do not seek the full-time presidency but will support the individual selected for this role as they assume the helm.”

Contact Sarah Atwood at satwood@lsj.com. Follow her on X @sarahmatwood.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: What's next for MSU's Teresa Woodruff after stint as interim president?