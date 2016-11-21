Teresa Giudice Shares Family Update Sans Husband Joe Giudice

Teresa Giudice, the controversial 44-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star who was released from prison early this year, just shared on social media some updates about her family while her husband, Joe Giudice, remains locked up. Based on her recent posts, the mom of two appears to be doing well despite the absence of her spouse.

On Sunday, Teresa took to Instagram to share snaps straight from her daughter Grabriella’s soccer game. In the first photo, Gabrielle could be seen fully covered because the weather at the event was freezing, per the caption of the pic Giudice wrote. However, the second photo shows Gabriella ditching her black pants for her blue team uniform shorts during the official game.

When Gabriella, who turned 12 this October, is not kicking soccer balls in the field, she's attending CCD classes with her sisters, as revealed by Teresa’s other Instagram post. In the post, Teresa wrote about driving her daughters to CCD classes and grabbing a quick breakfast with her friends.

It appears that the reality star and her daughters Gia, Milania, Audriana and Gabriella are managing to get by while Joe is still serving his 41-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute in Fort Dix, New Jersey. Joe began serving his sentence last March, and Us Weekly learned in September that being separated from his family is taking a toll on him. A family friend revealed at the time that the father of four felt “miserable” because he “misses his kids so badly.”

Amid this ordeal Joe is facing, Teresa is said to be showing unwavering support for the former through regular visits and communication. “I talk to him every day, sometimes twice a day. He calls me and we email constantly throughout the day, and I see him every week,” Teresa told Extra two months ago.

Meanwhile, since the holidays are fast approaching, Teresa also recently shared what they are planning to do this Christmas. Speaking with E! News on Nov. 11, Teresa revealed that she and her daughters are spending Christmas at her brother Joe Gorga’s place. "I'm not hosting Christmas Eve this year," Teresa said. "I'm going to my brother's again, because it's just us. Being home is just kind of going to be sad, so I didn't want to be home."

Teresa’s brother has always been a loving brother to her, so spending Christmas together sounds like a great idea for them and their families. Not only that, this could also help Joe get through his personal problem with his reportedly imminent divorce from wife Melissa Gorga, as previously revealed by Radar Online.

As both Teresa and Joe struggle with separate family problems at the moment, the bond between the brother and sister seems to have gotten stronger. Just last Saturday, Teresa shared a snap of her and her brother on Instagram and captioned it, “Love my brother.”

Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

