Terenzio honored as 'Woman of Distinction'

May 15—SUNY Cobleskill President Dr. Marion Terenzio was honored Tuesday by state Sen. Peter Oberacker, R — Schenevus, as the 2024 New York State Senate "Woman of Distinction" from the 51st Senate District.

"We are fortunate to have so many trailblazing women in the 51st Senate District who inspire us all on a daily basis," Oberacker said in a press release. "Marion Terenzio is dedicated to educating our next generation and growing our state's rural economy with an innovative vision. Marion's commitment, compassion, and forward thinking are vital, and I am truly honored to recognize her as a New York State Senate Woman of Distinction."

Terenzio "is a dedicated education professional who has worked tirelessly to grow the SUNY system while also contributing greatly to the regional economy." the release said. In addition to being president of SUNY Cobleskill, she is co-chair of the Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council and a member of the New York Department of Health Rural EMS Task Force.

She serves on the state's Blue Ribbon Commission on K-12 reform and is the co-chair for SUNY's Task Force on Empowering Students with Disabilities. "She has worked to create a robust international curriculum at SUNY Cobleskill and has worked with the National Governor's Association initiative on Rural Resurgence," the release said.

"I am profoundly grateful and humbled to receive this honor. Recognition as a 'Woman of Distinction' represents the collective dedication and shared values that drive our community's progress, highlighting not just a personal achievement but also our commitment to education, innovation, and inclusivity," Terenzio said. "Standing among remarkable women, I am inspired to further our efforts in shaping a future of opportunity and growth."

Along with honoring the 2024 Women of Distinction during a special ceremony at the Capitol, the Senate adopted a special resolution congratulating the honorees.

According to the release, the Senate's Women of Distinction program was created in 1998 to honor New York women "who exemplify personal excellence, or whose professional achievements or acts of courage, selflessness, integrity or perseverance serve as an example to all New Yorkers."

"The Senate Women of Distinction program is an ideal way to celebrate the contributions of all women and recognize their positive impact on our communities. Marion Terenzio is an amazing role model and I look forward to continuing to partner with her moving forward," Oberacker said.