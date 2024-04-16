Tequila, pistol, ammo, cash found in man’s car during DUI arrest, St. Johns deputies say

St. Johns County deputies say a driving under the influence arrest turned up an open bottle of tequila, a pistol, ammo, and cash.

Deputies said they stopped 37-year-old Willie McKenzie on County Road 210 near Interstate 95.

This was after drivers tried to get McKenzie’s attention after he sat in his vehicle through a green light. He proceeded to go on a red light; no one was hurt.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said when McKenzie was stopped, he smelled of alcohol and couldn’t stand up.

They said he refused to do field sobriety tests or a breath test.

SJSO said this is McKenzie’s third DUI arrest within the past 10 years.

