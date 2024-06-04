Tenure debate reignites as SBHE committee nears final proposal

Jun. 4—DICKINSON — North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott defended proposed changes to tenure under consideration by the State Board of Higher Education by highlighting DSU's role as a dual mission institution.

In an interview with Inside Higher Ed, Hagerott is attributed as stating that the university functions as a 'community college and tech/trade school,' in addition to a liberal arts institution.

"To do that you've gotta have the ability to reprogram money and build new programs, he explained, raising concerns with "a system of tenure that [creates] high-longevity positions, and yet we're in a period of rapid change."

comes amid ongoing and reignited debates over academic tenure in North Dakota, where he argued that in order to fulfill its multifaceted role, DSU must have the "ability to reprogram money and build new programs." He highlighted what he saw as the challenges posed by a tenure system that creates high-longevity positions during a period of rapid change.

However, academic leaders at several North Dakota community universities and colleges continue to advocate for the importance of tenure, noting what they say is an essential for academic freedom and job security. Opponents of the proposed changes argue that tenure supports teaching and research excellence and plays a critical role in shared governance at universities.

, a bill aimed at reducing tenure protections at DSU and Bismarck State College.

The measure, supported and partially penned by Steve Easton, president of DSU, and introduced by House Republican supermajority leader Mike Lefor (R-Dickinson), faced strong opposition from public and written testimonies in hearings. The State Board of Higher Education eventually voiced its disapproval after weeks of silence, contributing to the bill's narrow defeat in the Senate.

Hagerott argued before the Senate on HB1446 that tenure decisions should 'remain under the board's constitutional authority.' Despite the bill's rejection, the board expressed a willingness to work with legislators to revise the post-tenure review process and have since the legislative session last year made good on those statements.

Eight meetings between June 2023 and March 2024 saw the State Board of Higher Education's Tenure/Post-Tenure Ad Hoc Committee examine tenure data and conduct surveys across NDUS institutions. They found disparities in tenure processes and recommended improvements including early involvement of campus presidents in faculty reviews and greater consistency among institutions.

Notably, two-year colleges had less rigorous tenure processes, while research institutions demonstrated more robust systems. The Committee urged revisions and enhancements to tenure and post-tenure review policies by October 1, 2024, with implementation completed by June 30, 2025.

Their report recommended changes that go far beyond the reforms that HB1446 were proposing by reducing the percentage of tenured faculty at 11 public institutions, instead of two. The report focused particularly on community colleges, a label Hagerott used when discussing DSU. One key recommendation was to limit tenured faculty to no more than 50% by 2030, a significant change for institutions like the North Dakota State College of Science, where 97% of faculty currently hold tenure or are on tenure-track positions.

The report includes comparative data from other Upper Midwest states, showing that most community colleges have low tenure rates, except for in Minnesota, where nearly 100% of two-year college faculty are tenured or on tenure tracks.

Opinions on the value of tenure are divided.

In a statement to The Press, Easton defended the dual mission status and changes at the university.

"Under our dual mission status, we do indeed offer career and technical education, presented in laddered programs where students can earn certificates and associate degrees, in addition to traditional bachelor's degrees," he said. "We have also expanded our offerings to include several master's degrees. We are proud to be expanding what we offer to students in our region. Said another way, we are doing more than we used to do, and we are proud of doing so."

Where new policy decisions were unpopular with some faculty, Easton said the deciding factor was on the benefit for students.

"In making decisions about the reorganization and the new policies, our primary focus is to make DSU the best institution it can be for students and our region. Often, what is best for students is also what is best for faculty," he said. "But when student interests conflict with faculty interests, we put students first. Students, including not only liberal arts students but also career and technical students, are why we exist. We will continue to do what is best for them when we can."

Andrew Armacost, the president of the University of North Dakota, viewed the matter differently and presented research findings to the Board of Higher Education's Post Tenure Ad-Hoc Committee, demonstrating what he claimed was tenured faculty members being more inclined towards embracing innovation.

His study sought to counter the perception that tenured professors are less innovative, arguing that once faculty members attain tenure they become more productive in research and have the freedom to explore diverse interests, leading to greater innovation across disciplines.

In Dickinson, Easton continues to advocate for and enact

major reforms

at the university, emphasizing the need for rigorous post-tenure reviews during board hearings. At DSU, new faculty contracts include specific credit-hour production requirements, according to professors, reflecting Easton's focus on efficiency and responsiveness to student demands.

Regarding stakeholder participation in the reforms at the university, Easton said it was a collective effort and that meetings and discussions were had multiple times on changes.

"As you may recall, during the 2023-24 academic year, Dickinson State has engaged in a substantial reorganization, along with adoption of a variety of new or revised policies. Making these decisions is an important part of my responsibility as president of the university. However, I do not make these decisions alone," he said. "We held several open forums in both the fall and spring semesters, which gave faculty and others the opportunity to provide input. Faculty and others also had the opportunity to email or otherwise communicate their views to me, and they did so. That input was considered. Indeed, it resulted in several changes to the administration's original reorganization plan and to its original proposed policies."

As the State Board of Higher Education prepares to finalize its recommendations, the future of tenure in North Dakota remains uncertain. The board's decisions could significantly reshape faculty employment structures, reflecting a national trend toward scrutinizing tenure's role in the modern context of higher education.