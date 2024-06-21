Tentative deal reached to bring Balance restaurant to airport

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For years, Cambria County Airport officials have struggled to find a solution aimed at serving the traveling public within the property’s restaurant – even when the site itself was occupied.

It appears a downtown Johnstown restaurant operator will bring “Balance” to that equation.

Through a tentative deal approved Tuesday by the Cambria County Airport Authority, Balance Restaurant will debut a second location in the space – and with it, some of the flavor the downtown restaurant is known for, its owner said.

“When we made the decision to open downtown six years ago, it was because I could tell the neighborhood was growing in a positive direction – and I’ve seen that same vibe from everyone at the airport. They’re doing an amazing job, and we’re really excited to be a part of it,” said Amanda Artim, who owns the Balance Restaurant spaces on Main Street.

Some of Executive Chef Dallas Pursley’s dishes offered at the Johnstown eatery, including lemon parmesan brussels sprouts, the hand-held Remy Wrap “and all of our salads” will be offered on the airport restaurant’s menu, she said.

The space’s ambience – with wide-open windows overlooking the airfield and an outdoor patio – add a picturesque element that she’s confident patrons will embrace, Artim added.

“It’s such a beautiful, unique view,” she said.

Efforts are underway to bring a liquor license – and beer, wine and cocktails – back to the restaurant. A modified Balance logo will have an airplane folded into its design, she said.

In doing so, Balance would serve as the airport’s first “full-time” restaurant to occupy the space since 2015.

Over the past seven years, local catering business Flair of Country occupied the space.

A quick-service “grab and go-” style counter was developed in 2023 but was not put into use.

Before that, the space sat empty for two years – at a point just 4,000 travelers a year boarded flights from Johnstown.

But through steady growth under United Airlines partner SkyWest, air travel has grown steadily, topping 14,000 in 2023, and outpacing last year’s monthly average every month in 2024.

The airport’s board approved a letter of commitment Tuesday with Balance’s Intrignia Inc. ownership after meeting with them and three other interested restaurant operators in recent weeks, according to Airport Authority board member Tim McIlwain.

He said Balance’s track record of success, menu and proposed operating schedule won over the airport’s restaurant subcommittee, which was tasked with finding a tenant.

Once a deal is finalized, Balance would operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – covering the timeframe travelers are arriving to embark on flights to Chicago’s O’Hare International and Washington-Dulles International airports, McIlwain said.

They’ll also operate certain evenings, including Fridays.

“They’ll be bringing their exact same concept here to the airport, giving (travelers) the same product that the public already supports,” Authority Chairman Rick McQuaide said.

Airport Manager Cory Cree said a formal lease will be finalized in the coming weeks, but said it will likely have performance-based terms based on monthly sales.

Minimum operating hours will also be included in the deal to ensure airport passengers will be able to rely on food service during their visits.

Artim said she was able make the move to add a second location after finding the right staff, including managers, at the downtown location.

New additions have continued inside the Main Street space, too.

Last month, a collaboration with Bellefonte-based Big Spring Spirits – an award-winning distillery known for its Mario Lemieux Foundation American Whiskey and Seven Governors Gin – enabled Artim to repurpose one section of Balance’s Main Street space into a taproom-style Big Spring bar.

Menu items such as a warm bacon dip and Irish nachos are being offered alongside signature cocktails featuring Big Spring spirits.