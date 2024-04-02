Tent city outside Knesset protests Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government

In a four-day demonstration, thousands of Israeli protesters have set up a tent city in Jerusalem outside the Knesset as a protest against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI

April 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israeli protesters have set up a tent city in Jerusalem outside the Knesset on what is the third day of a four-day protest against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The massive anti-government protest began Sunday as they erupted across Israel with tens of thousands of Israelis calling for Netanyahu's removal and new elections.

On Monday, The World reported that there was a rough estimate of 10,000 to 15,000 people at the protest as more than 100 tents were seen getting set up outside the country's parliament in central Jerusalem on Sunday.

The trail of tents has reached several blocks between government buildings -- such as the Knesset and Foreign Ministry -- near other larger tents used for logistics related to the ongoing protest movement in Israel's capital city.

On Tuesday, as hundreds of protesters gather in tents in Jerusalem, balloons are released near the Knesset during the continuing mass protests. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI

Jerusalem, outside the Knesset, tent city, 12:30 AM - Determined protesters aren't going anywhere. Staying put, till the awful government goes home for good.#BringThemHomeNow#ElectionsNow#RemovalNow pic.twitter.com/3h3tj8I1e3— Or-ly Barlev in English (@OrlyBarlevEng) March 31, 2024

Wearing a sign that reads "impeachment now," a protestor wears a mask of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside a tent during mass protests opposite the government offices of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Knesset in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI

Also in the crowd are two life-size fake tanks brought in by Yom Kippur War veterans.

"I have no other choice. I think that we have a 'crime' minister," a protester name Devora from the northern Israeli village of Timrat, told The Times of Israel on Sunday in a personal dig at Netanyahu.

"We're in the middle of a terrible hell. Enough. How much is possible," Devora said. "There will be nothing left."

Amid other policy disagreements between Israeli citizens and their government and an Israeli Defense Force troop shortage, the protests are the culmination of events that began when Netanyahu formed his right-wing coalition government last year and proposed court reforms that many view as radical.

Two reporters from The World who were in the crowd on Monday said speakers and music were playing as Israeli citizens of different ages came out to join in demonstrations.

"I think the bottom line, and what we heard talking to people just now, is that a lot of people are really concerned that this is not the government to win this war, to bring the hostages home, to do what needs to be done, and make difficult decisions about the future," Matthew Bell of The World, said.