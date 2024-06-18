Tensions flare between Mason, TN Mayor and board members

MASON, Tenn. — Trouble is brewing in Tipton County as controversy continues between the Board of Aldermen and the Mayor of Mason, Tennessee.

During a board meeting on Monday night, both sides spent much of the night yelling and hurling allegations at the other.

Each side says the conflict stems from the lack of transparency from the other.

But people who live and own businesses in Mason say they have had enough of the personal problems that have gotten in the way of the town’s business.

“I think that Mason is lacking a team,” business owner, Wendy Ross said. “If we had a team out there at that table, we could soar through the skies.”

The months-long controversy began when members of the board began to argue that Mayor Eddie Noeman doesn’t follow through on items discussed at meetings.

“We would vote on things on the board and make decisions for the town of Mason,” board member Shate Toliver said. “And then once we leave our board meetings, they are not being upheld in office. So, it’s causing our budget to take turns we don’t want it to take.”

Mayor Noeman agrees the issues stem from finances, but says he is not to blame.

Instead, he says the board is not open to change, adding they even changed the locks on the building so he couldn’t enter City Hall.

“Some board members got together and made false allegations about me that I stopped the progress of the town,” Mayor Noeman said. “But if you check my record, my record is great.”

In a letter sent Monday to the Board of Alderman, Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower, addresses a special meeting held on June 11, where the board voted to require Mayor Noeman to resign and to renew a contract with Hughey’s Debits and Credits.

The Comptroller said the meeting likely violated the Tennessee Open Meetings Act by not providing adequate notice and a list of topics to be discussed.

This violation, if proven, would make all actions taken at the meeting null and void.

The Comptroller’s letter explains the Mayor is able to file a lawsuit against the Board of Aldermen according to the Open Meetings Act and only a court can decide if the meeting was sufficient.

“I think the best thing for the town of Mason would be a town administrator,” Ross said. “Someone who is educated in government processes, someone who understands and has been in a position of growth.”

At this time, it is not clear if Mayor Noeman plans to do that.

