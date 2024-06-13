Tense standoff ensues as cops, SWAT talk down a barricaded person in South Miami-Dade

A person barricaded themselves inside a South Miami-Dade apartment complex, catapulting a tense standoff with police officers and a SWAT team.

Around 1:20 p.m., officers — and Miami-Dade Police’s SWAT team — were called to a home in the area of Southwest 138th Road and 260th Street near Naranja, Homestead police told the Miami Herald. The reason that the identified person is barricading themselves is unclear.

A possible negotiator could be heard speaking to them, though the talking was interrupted by brief, loud, unidentifiable bangs.

Shortly after, police resumed communicating with the barricader through a megaphone.

Officers respond to a home in the area of Southwest 138th Road and 260th Street near Naranja after a person barricaded themselves inside an apartment complex on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available