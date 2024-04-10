Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania students are experiencing homelessness

PENNSYLVANIA. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education with the help of education and community agencies identified 40,003 children and youth experiencing homelessness from 2021-2022.

Data identified 80 homeless students at Steelton-Highspire School District in 2020-2021. The following year, 107 students.

“I definitely think COVID has kind of set the stage for the increase of homelessness. You know, I think landlords, the prices of things, prices in regards to everything that’s going up. So, I think families are really struggling and then the job market has continued to change,” said Steelton-Highspire School District social worker Sadie Kinnarney.

“They don’t always know where they’re putting their head at night,” said Steelton-Highspire School District superintendent Mick Iskric.

Iskric says when looking at the number of unsheltered students its not as it seems.

“The families may have multiple students. So, they count, you know, the, the students count individually,” said Iskric.

The district says it strives to provide whatever students need whether its clothes, food, attention, and love.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow. But I know that I’ve got a strong staff behind me and, and strong staff that are student focused. They’ll do whatever it takes and even go as far as, as, they support the entire family,” said Iskric.

The school wants you to understand that students facing homelessness is not them living on the street but having inadequate housing, like sharing a bed or sleeping on a family member’s couch, as a few examples.

“When we see kids that are homeless, there’s tends to be a lapse in their education. You know, getting them to and from school, staying at someone’s house, bopping here to there, a hotel out of a hotel. So just thinking of the lax and education, but also the emotional toll it takes on students,” said Kinnarney.

