Tens of thousands demonstrate against Netanyahu's government

People take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. Nir Alon/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Tens of thousands of people again took to the street of Israeli cities on Saturday evening to protest against the right-wing religious government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

They called for a more serious effort to negotiate the release of hostages held by the militant group Hamas.

This Sunday will be exactly six months since terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing almost 1,200 people and kidnapping another 250 as hostages in the Gaza Strip.

One of the speakers in Tel Aviv remembered Netanyahu's brother Joni, who died as an elite soldier in 1976 while freeing hostages from a plane hijacked by Palestinian and German terrorists.

"And what about you, Bibi?" he asked, addressing Netanyahu by the shortened form of his first name. "What have you done? What will your legacy be? Nothing but political spin and intrigue (...) will be your legacy."

There were also demonstrations in Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba, Herzliya and in Caesarea in front of Netanyahu's private villa.

According to media reports, Saturday was the largest protest since October 7.

Israel is now being criticized worldwide for its brutal warfare. According to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Health Authority, 33,000 Palestinians have been killed. The information makes no distinction between fighters and civilians. Up to 70 percent of the victims are said to be women, minors and older men.

According to Israeli estimates, almost 100 of the remaining hostages are still alive today. As part of an agreement, Hamas released 105 hostages during a week-long ceasefire at the end of November last year. In return, Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners from its prisons.

