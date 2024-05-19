Tennis-sized hail, strong winds and a tornado possible in Wichita area on Sunday

Severe weather is possible in the Wichita area Sunday afternoon and into the night, including tennis-ball sized hail, wind gusts up to 80 mph and even a “tornado cannot be ruled out,” the National Weather Service said.

Central and south-central Kansas are in an area of the state that has the highest-forecast chance of severe storms. The area is at 3 on a scale from 0 to 5.

The most severe weather is expected in the afternoon and into the night. The highest chance of rain and thunder in the Wichita area is between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Monday and Tuesday could also see some severe weather. The Wichita area currently falls under a 2 for risk of severe storms on those days.