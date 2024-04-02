Tenney gets suspended sentence for shooting death

A Burkburnett man who accidentally shot and killed a friend has been given a five-year suspended sentence and placed on community supervision.

Matthew Tenney was originally charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Quenten Charles Liford, 19, at a home on Cottonwood Street in Burkburnett on Dec. 23, 2021. The charge carried a possible sentence of 20 years in prison.

On March 19 Tenney pleaded guilty to a reduced sentence of discharge of a firearm/deadly conduct.

Eighty-ninth District Judge Charles Barnard sentenced Tenney on Monday.

Tenney told police that he, Liford and another man were looking at a firearm they thought was unloaded. The gun discharged in Tenney’s hand, and the bullet struck Liford in the chest.

