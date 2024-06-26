Tenney, DiPietro win WNY Republican primary races

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In two Republican primaries centered around Western New York Tuesday night, Claudia Tenney won a rematch for the candidacy in New York’s 24th Congressional District while fellow incumbent David DiPietro will be the GOP’s candidate in the State Assembly’s 147th District.

With 75 percent of reporting done by 11 p.m., the Associated Press declared Tenney the winner with 60.5 percent of the vote against attorney and businessman Mario Fratto. DiPietro won 82 percent of the vote against Erie County Sheriff’s Office Chief Mitch Martin, according to the Associated Press.

The 24th Congressional District was re-drawn for 2022 and includes parts of Niagara County, as well as Orleans, Wyoming and Genesee Counties, among other areas across central and northern New York.

Tenney has served two separate terms in Congress, beating Fratto two years ago in the Republican primary with just under 54% of the vote.

She was first elected to Congress in 2016 and served one term before being defeated by Democrat Anthony Brindisi in 2018. Tenney later beat him in 2020 by just over 100 votes in a tight race. She also beat Democrat Steven Holden in 2022.

DiPietro, of East Aurora, has been the assemblyman for the 147th district since 2013, representing most of Southern Erie County as well as Wyoming County.

