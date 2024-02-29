Tennessee's unsolved Amber Alerts: These children remain missing. What to know.

As dozens of law enforcement officials continue to search for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, dozens more are quietly working behind the scenes to find the children at the center of Tennessee's unsolved Amber Alerts.

Including the search for Sebastian, there are six open Amber Alerts in Tennessee dating as far back as 2011. In most Amber Alerts, there's an obvious suspect or information to indicate what happened to the child.

Authorities have said no foul play is suspected in Sebastian's disappearance. The case was escalated to an Amber Alert through a combination of investigative findings, tips from the public and "especially due to concerns for the potential welfare of Sebastian due to his health concerns, lack of medication, and weather threats," a TBI spokesperson said.

These other open cases largely remain a mystery to the public.

Kennedy Hoyle

An Amber alert has been issued for two-day-old Kennedy Hoyle, who was last seen in Memphis on Feb. 1, 2022, in the area of Levi Road and Sedgewick Drive.

Kennedy Hoyle, who was two days old when she went missing in February 2022, is presumed dead. Her body has never been recovered, so the alert remains active.

Brandon Isabelle, Kennedy's father, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated child abuse and neglect after he allegedly shot the mother, Danielle Hoyle, and put the infant in the Mississippi River.

A patrol officer found Danielle Hoyle's body near her car after he noticed a shattered window on the driver's side of the car. Officers quickly identified Isabelle as a suspect, and when interviewed, he allegedly confessed to luring Danielle Hoyle to the area and then throwing baby Kennedy into the water.

An Amber Alert was issued for Kennedy, and law enforcement searched the banks of the river for five days.

Summer Wells

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released a statewide Amber Alert for 5-year-old Summer Wells from Hawkins County.

An Amber Alert was issued for Summer Wells, 5, in June 2021 after she went missing from her Rogersville home in northeast Tennessee.

The terrain around her home, known for being rough, made searches difficult with unreliable cell service, officials said.

Two weeks after Summer went missing, her mother, Candus Bly, told Johnson City news sttation WJHL-TN that she believed her daughter was abducted.

TBI announced they were looking for the driver of a late 1990s to early 2000s Toyota Tacoma, stressing that the driver was not a suspect but a potential witness who could help in the search for Summer.

The girl was last seen wearing grey pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot. She was described as being about 3 feet tall, weighing 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Chloie Leverett and Gage Daniel

Chloie Leverette and Gage Daniel were reported missing in September 2012 after their grandparents' home burned down and their bodies were not found in the remains of the house.

Chloie Leverett and Gage Daniel have been missing since Sept. 28, 2012, when their grandparents' home burned down in Unionville.

Chloie, 9 at the time, and Gage, 7, were living with their grandparents before they disappeared.

After an extensive search, authorities determined Chloie and Gage were not victims of the fire. Their grandparents did not survive.

Chloie would be about 20 and Gage about 18 now.

Zaylee Grace Fryar

Millersville police asked for an Amber Alert in May 2011 for 4-month-old Zaylee Fryar when her mother, 28-year-old Shauna Fryar, was found dead in Davidson County.

Evidence suggests Shauna Fryar was killed in Millersville before her body was dumped in the Cumberland River, police said. Two days before the discovery, Fryar's husband, Michael, reported his wife and Zaylee missing.

Zaylee has black hair, brown eyes and a quarter-sized birth mark on her right leg. She'd be 13 now.

