Tennessee's third-grade reading law, what to know about TCAP scores, retention and more

Tens of thousands of students across Tennessee are awaiting the results of their standardized tests, which will set off a fast-moving timeline to determine whether they're held back under a controversial state reading and retention law.

While the law primarily applies to third graders, thousands of fourth graders who opted for yearlong tutoring to avoid retention last year will also be affected this year.

The law, passed in 2021, took effect in 2023. It hinges on scores for the English language arts section of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program test, also known as the TCAP or TNReady.

Third graders who score as "below" or "approaching" proficiency on that section may face retention if additional steps are not taken.

Fourth graders who fell short on last year's test but opted into tutoring must pass the section of the test or hit an individualized growth goal. If they do not, it's up to parents and school leaders to decide if they are held back or sent to fifth grade with more tutoring and academic supports in place.

Families and students crowd around the front of Goodlettsville Elementary School on the first day of school in August 2023.

Here's what parents need to know about navigating the implications of the law.

When are TCAPs?

TCAPs were administered between April 15-30 for grades 3-5. Testing dates varied by district.

When will third- and fourth-grade TCAP scores be available?

TCAP scores are typically released in two waves over the summer and early fall each year. However, the Tennessee Department of Education will release some scores and data early for third and fourth graders affected by the reading law.

English language arts scores for third graders will be released to districts on May 20. Adequate growth data for fourth graders will be released by July 1.

It will be up to districts to relay information and next steps to parents and legal guardians.

How many students could be held back?

As the reading law took effect last year, 60% of third graders fell short of the state's reading benchmark. That number does not factor in automatic exemptions. After exemptions, retakes, summer school and the appeal process all unfolded, just 1.2% of last year's third graders were held back under the reading law, which totaled just under 900 students.

It will likely take several months to see numbers on how many third graders are ultimately retained this year. Last year's third-grade retention data was not released until November.

Learn more: Only 1.2% of Tennessee third graders held back in 2023 after reading law rollout

The effects of the law for fourth graders will play out differently.

More than 12,000 of last year's third graders who fell short opted into yearlong tutoring in fourth grade to avoid retention. Those fourth graders must now show adequate growth or again face retention or additional tutoring.

As defined by state education officials, the complex formula for adequate growth factors in the student's English language arts score on the state standardized test and the probability that they will eventually reach proficiency. Growth goals are individualized to each student.

School and district leaders meet with kindergarteners and a teacher at Highland Oaks Elementary School on Aug. 7, 2023, in Memphis.

A bill passed by lawmakers in April removed mandated retention for fourth graders who do not meet adequate growth and instead leaves the decision up to parents and schools. The new measure states that a district or public charter school must call a conference with the student's parent or guardian, English language arts teacher and school principal if a fourth grader does not hit their goal.

The conference will determine one of the following things:

Promote the child to fifth grade with interventions and academic supports in place, including tutoring

Retain the child in fourth grade

It's not clear when final fourth-grade retention data will be available.

Reading law change: Lawmakers OK bill to put decision on holding back 4th graders in hands of schools, parents

Are there exemptions for third graders?

Yes.

Some third graders whose scores fall short can move on to fourth grade without any further action. Those students include:

English language learners who have received less than two years of English language arts instruction

Those who were held back in a previous grade

Students with disabilities or suspected disabilities that impact their literacy development

It is up to the districts to sort out those students and inform parents.

What options do third graders have to move on to fourth grade?

Third graders who score as "approaching" proficiency must complete one of the following to move on to fourth grade:

Retest and score on grade level, with a retest window of May 22-31

Enroll in summer school, meet 90% attendance and show adequate growth

Have a free state-provided tutor for the entirety of fourth grade

A student arrives for the first day of school on Aug. 8, 2023, at Goodlettsville Elementary School.

Additionally, third graders who score at or above the 50th percentile on their spring reading screening test can also move on if they enroll in tutoring for the entirety of fourth grade.

When it comes to post-summer school tests, the State Board of Education defines "adequate growth" as a student scoring at least 5 percentage points higher than their baseline score. The baseline can be either their initial TCAP English language arts score or their retake score.

Third graders who score as "below proficiency" have the following options to move on:

Retest and score as "meets" or "exceeds" expectations, with a retest window of May 22-31

Enroll in summer school with a 90% attendance rate and have a free state-provided tutor for the entirety of fourth grade

Retake scores will be given to districts within two days of testing. Retesting and summer school dates vary by district. Students who opt for fourth-grade tutoring must demonstrate adequate growth on their TCAP the following spring or be subject to more interventions, including tutoring or possible retention.

Mill Creek Elementary students arrive for the first day of school on Aug. 8, 2023, in Knoxville.

Can I file an appeal?

Yes, but appeals are only open for third graders who score as approaching expectations.

The state Education Department allows for appeals in two circumstances:

The child faced a catastrophic event within 60 days prior to their TCAP that impacted their ability to perform on the test.

The child scored in the 40th percentile or higher on a state-approved universal reading screener.

There are also additional steps required for those who appeal using the reading screener option. Here's what they entail:

The principal of the school must agree to develop an academic remediation plan for the child.

The student’s English language arts teacher and principal must both agree to promote the child to fourth grade.

The student’s school district or charter school must agree to give the child high-dosage, low-ratio tutoring for the entirety of their fourth grade year.

The appeal window will be open from May 28-June 28.

Once parents and legal guardians are notified of a retention decision, they have 14 days to file the appeal. Parents and legal guardians can also authorize school personnel to file an appeal on their behalf.

When will retention decisions be made?

Final third-grade retention decisions will be made in June and July for students who do not participate in summer programming and by July 12 for those who do.

The state Education Department does not list a retention decision deadline for parents and schools considering whether to promote or hold back fourth graders affected by the reading law.

Key dates third-, fourth-grade retention in Tennessee

Here are all the key dates in one place for 2024:

May 20: English language arts TCAP scores for third graders released to districts

May 22-May 31: Third grade English language arts TCAP retake window

May 28-June 28: Appeal window for third graders (fourth graders do not qualify for appeals)

June-July: Final retention notifications made for students who do not participate in summer programming

By July 1: Adequate growth data for fourth-grade students released to districts

July 12 : Final retention notifications made for students who participated in summer programming and attend schools that start July 22. For schools that start later, the state mandates final retention decisions be made at least 10 days before the first day of school.

July 26: Post-tests for students in summer programming close by 5 p.m.

Summer programming dates will vary by district.

A third grader raises a hand to participate during an English language arts assignment on June 6, 2023, at Dodson Elementary School in Nashville, Tenn. The student was part of Promising Scholars, the Metro Nashville Public Schools summer program.

Where can I learn more?

More information on the third-grade reading and retention law from the Tennessee Department of Education can be found at tn.gov/education/learning-acceleration.

Reach children's reporter Rachel Wegner at RAwegner@tennessean.com or find her on Twitter, Threads and Bluesky @RachelAnnWegner.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee reading law: When to expect TCAP scores, retention decisions