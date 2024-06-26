Tennessee's older American population is growing and so are elder abuse concerns

Did you know older adults are the fastest growing demographic in Tennessee? The U.S. Census Bureau reports that by 2034, older adults will outnumber children under 18 for the first time in U.S. history.

This growth was validated in 2022 by the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability’s state data profile projecting 1.9 million Tennesseans 60 and older by 2030. With a growing population comes additional opportunities for elder abuse and exploitation.

On June 15, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) was commemorated in America and worldwide.

WEAAD is an opportunity for communities to raise awareness of abuse and neglect of older adults. According to the National Council on Aging, 1 in 10 older adults experience elder abuse, but a study by the National Center on Elder Abuse estimates only one in 24 cases are reported. Our community must continue to work together to address this issue.

More laws are protecting older Americans from abuse and fraud

We’ve seen new laws and improved coordination in recent years to better protect older Tennesseans. The Elderly and Vulnerable Adult Financial Exploitation Prevention Act gives financial institutions, including banks and credit unions, money transmitters, and mortgage loan companies, the authority to delay or refuse to conduct transactions for the disbursement of funds when financial exploitation of elderly or vulnerable adults is suspected.

A new law passed this year requires the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to create a hotline for banks and financial institutions to report suspicious financial activity involving older adults.

The Middle Tennessee Elder Watch Committee, convened by AgeWell Middle Tennessee, brings together individuals and organizations to educate the public about elder abuse and promote prevention. Member agencies include FiftyForward, You Have the Power, AARP Tennessee, The Metro Office of Family Safety, the Metro Nashville Police Department, Greater Nashville Regional Council, Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency, Nashville District Attorney’s office and Adult Protective Services.

Older Tennesseans face growing financial insecurity, but here are some helpful resources

These organizations offer resources and services to help older adults avoid scams, and to assist those caring for an aging family member.

These are key resources to protecting elders in the community

AgeWell Middle Tennessee provides a helpline 615-353-4235, Directory of Services, Eldercare Coach program and scam prevention education plus a free Scam of the Month email https://agewelltn.org/.

To reduce isolation, which increases the risk of being scammed or abused, FiftyForward offers social activities through their life-long learning centers as well as support in Davidson and Williamson counties. Contact the FiftyForward at 615-743-3416.

AARP Tennessee offers a presentation on fraud prevention through their local speakers’ bureau. The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free resource for all. Visit aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 1-877-908-3360.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the Tennessee Attorney General’s office provides scam prevention information and presentations, along with other support services for victims.

Anyone who suspects abuse or neglect must report it by law

Caring for older adults in our community requires all of us checking on our neighbors, observing changes, encouraging them to continue to be a part of our neighborhoods and reporting if we suspect abuse.

Paula Daigle

As the old saying goes, knowledge is power. Knowledge and awareness are critical in reducing scams and elder abuse.

It takes everyone − community members, nonprofits, private business and government − working together to eliminate elder abuse.

Terri L. Bayless

The law requires anyone who suspects abuse, neglect or exploitation to report it to the Tennessee Department of Human Services, Adult Protective Services. All referral sources are kept confidential. If the abuse is a life-threatening emergency, call 911. Otherwise, contact the state (1-888-277-8366), local law enforcement or submit a report online at https://reportadultabuse.dhs.tn.gov. Together, we can make a difference.

Paula Daigle is community engagement director at AgeWell Middle Tennessee.

Terri Bayless is an AARP Tennessee volunteer and Chair of the Middle TN Elder Watch committee.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Elder abuse requires people to say something when they see something