Which are Tennessee's best counties to live in? See where they rank

Diana Leyva, Nashville Tennessean
·2 min read

Nine Middle Tennessee counties have been named as the best counties in Tennessee to live in, with one coming out on top among the rest.

Williamson, Rutherford, Montgomery, Wilson, Sumner, Putman, Lincoln, and Marshall counties were all included in Niche's "2024 Best Counties to Live in Tennessee," list, with Davidson County in the fifth overall spot. Niche is a ranking and review site which compares neighborhoods, schools and workplaces across the United States.

Davidson County earned four out of five stars and an "A" letter grade. The area was commended for its nightlife, diversity, health and fitness, and outdoor activities. Also earning Davidson County high marks was the area's weather, jobs, commute and being good for families.

Davidson County was also named as the No. 1 most diverse county in Tennessee and the No. 1 best county for young professionals in Tennessee. It ranked as the second healthiest county in Tennessee, sixth best county for outdoor activities in Tennessee and No. 12 Best Counties for Families in Tennessee.

See what other counties are considered the best to live in.

Tennessee's best counties to live in, according to Niche

  1. Williamson County

  2. Knox County

  3. Rutherford County

  4. Hamilton County

  5. Davidson County

  6. Washington County

  7. Montgomery County

  8. Wilson County

  9. Dyer County

  10. Weakley County

  11. Shelby County

  12. Sumner County

  13. Sullivan County

  14. Madison County

  15. Bradley County

  16. Putman County

  17. Crocket County

  18. Loudon County

  19. Chester County

  20. Gibson County

  21. Obion County

  22. Lincoln County

  23. Carroll County

  24. Henry County

  25. Blount County

  26. Hamblen County

  27. Anderson County

  28. Marshall County

  29. Rhea County

  30. Coffee County

  31. Sevier County

  32. Tipton County

Methodology

In order to determine the best counties to live in, Niche considers several key factors of a location including the quality of local schools, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities to measure an area's overall quality. Niche considered counties with a population of 5,0000 or more.

Additionally, diversity, health and wellness, nightlife, and weather is also considered. Statistics are primarily obtained from the U.S. Census and represent the most recent data available.

