Which are Tennessee's best counties to live in? See where they rank

Nine Middle Tennessee counties have been named as the best counties in Tennessee to live in, with one coming out on top among the rest.

Williamson, Rutherford, Montgomery, Wilson, Sumner, Putman, Lincoln, and Marshall counties were all included in Niche's "2024 Best Counties to Live in Tennessee," list, with Davidson County in the fifth overall spot. Niche is a ranking and review site which compares neighborhoods, schools and workplaces across the United States.

Davidson County earned four out of five stars and an "A" letter grade. The area was commended for its nightlife, diversity, health and fitness, and outdoor activities. Also earning Davidson County high marks was the area's weather, jobs, commute and being good for families.

Davidson County was also named as the No. 1 most diverse county in Tennessee and the No. 1 best county for young professionals in Tennessee. It ranked as the second healthiest county in Tennessee, sixth best county for outdoor activities in Tennessee and No. 12 Best Counties for Families in Tennessee.

See what other counties are considered the best to live in.

More: Nashville named as a top metropolitan area in the country for 2023 in new report; see why

Tennessee's best counties to live in, according to Niche

Williamson County Knox County Rutherford County Hamilton County Davidson County Washington County Montgomery County Wilson County Dyer County Weakley County Shelby County Sumner County Sullivan County Madison County Bradley County Putman County Crocket County Loudon County Chester County Gibson County Obion County Lincoln County Carroll County Henry County Blount County Hamblen County Anderson County Marshall County Rhea County Coffee County Sevier County Tipton County

Methodology

In order to determine the best counties to live in, Niche considers several key factors of a location including the quality of local schools, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities to measure an area's overall quality. Niche considered counties with a population of 5,0000 or more.

Additionally, diversity, health and wellness, nightlife, and weather is also considered. Statistics are primarily obtained from the U.S. Census and represent the most recent data available.

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Best counties to live in Tennessee? See where Nashville area ranks