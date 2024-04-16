Which are Tennessee's best counties to live in? See where they rank
Nine Middle Tennessee counties have been named as the best counties in Tennessee to live in, with one coming out on top among the rest.
Williamson, Rutherford, Montgomery, Wilson, Sumner, Putman, Lincoln, and Marshall counties were all included in Niche's "2024 Best Counties to Live in Tennessee," list, with Davidson County in the fifth overall spot. Niche is a ranking and review site which compares neighborhoods, schools and workplaces across the United States.
Davidson County earned four out of five stars and an "A" letter grade. The area was commended for its nightlife, diversity, health and fitness, and outdoor activities. Also earning Davidson County high marks was the area's weather, jobs, commute and being good for families.
Davidson County was also named as the No. 1 most diverse county in Tennessee and the No. 1 best county for young professionals in Tennessee. It ranked as the second healthiest county in Tennessee, sixth best county for outdoor activities in Tennessee and No. 12 Best Counties for Families in Tennessee.
See what other counties are considered the best to live in.
More: Nashville named as a top metropolitan area in the country for 2023 in new report; see why
Tennessee's best counties to live in, according to Niche
Williamson County
Knox County
Rutherford County
Hamilton County
Davidson County
Washington County
Montgomery County
Wilson County
Dyer County
Weakley County
Shelby County
Sumner County
Sullivan County
Madison County
Bradley County
Putman County
Crocket County
Loudon County
Chester County
Gibson County
Obion County
Lincoln County
Carroll County
Henry County
Blount County
Hamblen County
Anderson County
Marshall County
Rhea County
Coffee County
Sevier County
Tipton County
Methodology
In order to determine the best counties to live in, Niche considers several key factors of a location including the quality of local schools, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities to measure an area's overall quality. Niche considered counties with a population of 5,0000 or more.
Additionally, diversity, health and wellness, nightlife, and weather is also considered. Statistics are primarily obtained from the U.S. Census and represent the most recent data available.
Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @_leyvadiana
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Best counties to live in Tennessee? See where Nashville area ranks