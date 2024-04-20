Tennessee workers at VW plant vote to unionize with UAW

Volkswagen workers in Chattanooga overwhelming voted to join the United Auto Workers late Friday, giving the union a decisive foothold in the historically anti-union South.

By 10:09 p.m. ET, more than half the 4,300 eligible workers had voted to join the union, according to UAW's posted count. The official results have yet to be tallied by the National Labor Review Board but the union held a strong majority of more than 70% throughout the night.

Frank Jennings (right), who has worked in the body shop at Chattanooga's Volkswagen plant for seven years, celebrates a vote Friday evening in favor of unionization as he stands with signs next to Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville.

As the votes were counted Friday night, first a trickle — and later, a wave — of bold, red T-shirts with white lettering peppered the union hall Friday evening at I.B.E.W. Local 175.

Joseph McMullen walked into the hall around 9 p.m. expecting many of his Volkswagen peers to have voted to establish a union. But he wasn't prepared for the overwhelming pro-union support displayed on a projection screen.

“I think that matters,” said McMullen, an Alabama native who works in the quality department. “It sends a message.”

The victory came despite strong opposition from a coalition of six Southern governors, including Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee who urged workers to reject unions.

The UAW had tried and failed to organize the VW plant twice before, once in 2013 and again in 2019.

This election was part of a major campaign by the UAW to win new members in the South, a region that historically has been hostile to organized labor. In recent years, car manufactures have been shifting from the Midwest to the South, with many foreign automakers and upstart companies like Tesla and Rivian opening plants in the region.

After years of scandals and declining membership, the UAW has seen its fortunes rise under the leadership of Shawn Fain, who was elected in 2023. Last year, the UAW staged a strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis that led to a favorable new contract for 145,000 workers.

The UAW's ability to organize Southern workers will be tested again in May, when workers at the Mercedes-Benz plant near Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will vote on whether they also want to join the union.

