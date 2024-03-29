What’s the Tennessee weather forecast for Easter weekend and why April storms could be no joke

Much of Tennessee will have a sunny Easter weekend, but those April showers are coming.

Communities across the state are looking at sunny and warm weather as we head into the weekend, but April 1 will brings the threat of storms starting in the evening and through the rest of the week, according to reports from the National Weather Service. And while there is a possibility of some severe storms in the state, there could be a chance that Mother Nature is pulling a practical joke.

There is a risk of severe storms on Tuesday as the next cold front comes through the region. It's much too early to get into details as far as timing and specific hazards. Just know that all of Middle Tennessee continues to be highlighted by the SPC for potential severe storms. pic.twitter.com/uzz8LNKaTE — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 29, 2024

"There is a risk of severe storms on Tuesday as the next cold front comes through the region. It's much too early to get into details as far as timing and specific hazards." wrote the National Weather Service station out of Nashville in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The National Weather Service out of Morristown also tells people to keep an eye on the forecast in the next couple of days due to the uncertainty of what could be coming weather wise.

⛈️There is an increasing chance for severe thunderstorms across portions of the Tennessee Valley early next week. There is still a lot of uncertainty, and a lot can change. Continue to monitor forecast updates over the coming days, and have a severe weather safety plan! pic.twitter.com/Ls17RdsgWI — NWS Morristown (@NWSMorristown) March 28, 2024

The weather for the start of April may be iffy, but this weekend does look to be a nice one. Here's a look at the forecast for Easter weekend and what the forecast says so far for next week.

Easter Sunday weather in Tennessee

Tennessee will have a bright and warm Easter weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Here's what to expect in different regions:

Knoxville and East Tennessee

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 79. with southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunday night is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Nashville and Middle Tennessee

Easter Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 81 in the metro area with wind speeds from 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. That night is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Memphis and West Tennessee

Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 77. Winds from the south southwest will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. That night expect mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 65.

Severe weather expected to start April in Tennessee

As of Friday, March 29, the start of April could be a damp one.

The forecast for much of Tennessee on April 1 includes rain starting in the evening and continuing until later in the week, according to the National Weather Service. Here's what the forecast looks like so far across the state.

Nashville, Middle Tennessee

Monday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 and low around 64. A chance of showers and thunderstorms continue into Monday night, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the day and into Tuesday night before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high around 76 and a low around 44.

Wednesday: 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Memphis, West Tennessee

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation 70%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day into the evening. Partly sunny, with a high near 72 and a low around 45.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Knoxville, East Tennessee

Monday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Monday night, there is a chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. with a low around 64.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. into the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 and a low around 47.

Wednesday: A chance of showers with a high near 57 and a low around 37.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee weather forecast: Easter Sunday looks bright; storms ahead