Tennessee travelers, these are the 'hottest' beaches for spring break — just avoid Miami

Spring break marks the start of the 2024 travel season and according to an AAA travel survey, the busiest travel period is March through July.

85% of Tennessee residents will venture out of the state this year and 45% of Tennesseans are likely to travel more than last year. Nearly one in every three Tennesseans has vacation plans over Spring Break, the survey found.

While the Sunshine State continues to be a popular tourist destination, one of it's most popular beaches among spring breakers is ready for a break up. In a PSA posted in March 1, the City of Miami Beach Government discourages spring break travel, as the annual event wrecks havoc on locals, law enforcement, businesses and property.

"It's not us, it's you. We just want different things. Our idea of a good time is relaxing on the beach, hitting up the spa or checking out a new restaurant," said the ad. "You just want to get drunk in public and ignore laws."

The Miami Beach Government is enacting rules in an attempt to keep partying spring breakers under control like curfews, bag checks, restricted beach access, DUI checkpoints, $100 parking and strong police enforcement for drug possession and violence.

The ad has spurred a conversation on social media, wondering if Nashville can one day follow in Florida's footsteps and "break up" with rowdy tourists.

Where are Tennesseans headed for spring break?

For Tennesseans going out of state, Florida beaches are calling their name.

"For the Tennesseans planning a Spring Break trip, the top trips planned are to beaches, major cities, theme parks, and national/state parks," said AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper. "Florida is always a popular trip for Tennesseans and it checks a lot of boxes for those looking for the beach, Disney World, or those that are planning on departing on a cruise from one of the Florida ports."

Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Destin, Clearwater, and Panama City Beach are popular beach trips.

These Florida beaches rank among the hottest in the country for spring break

Seven Florida beaches have been named as the hottest beaches in the United States, according to a study released by tanning product company St. Moriz, and five of them were included as some of the hottest beaches overall.

Top 20 hottest beaches in the U.S.

Huntington Beach, Calif. Virginia Beach, Va. La Jolla Cove, Calif. Pompano Beach, Fla. South Beach, Fla. Newport Beach, Calif. Newport Beach, Ore. Lanikai Beach, Hawaii Hanauma Bay, Hawaii Venice Beach, Calif. Pismo Beach, Calif. Manhattan Beach, Calif. Hollywood Beach, Fla. Anna Maria Island, Fla. Cocoa Beach, Fla. San Juan, P.R. Deerfield Beach, Fla. Waikiki Beach, Hawaii Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Laguna Beach, Calif.

Top 20 hottest beaches overall

Huntington Beach, Calif. La Jolla Cove, Calif. Palm Beach, Aruba Virginia Beach, Va. Pompano Beach, Fla. Newport Beach, Calif. Newport Beach, Ore. Lanikai Beach, Hawaii Cabo San Lucas, Mexico South Beach, Fla. Hanauma Bay, Hawaii Venice Beach, Calif. Pismo Beach, Calif. Manhattan Beach, Calif. Hollywood Beach, Fla. Cancun Beach, Mexico Playa Del Carmen, Mexico Waikiki Beach, Hawaii Deerfield Beach, Fla. Cocoa Beach, Fla.

Methodology

To determine the which were the "hottest" beaches, St. Moritz collected a list of popular spring break beaches from a range of blogs and online sources.

The beaches were then combined with different search terms, for example, "beach name + "beach," "beach name + city" or "beach name + state." The terms were then analyzed and those that were the most relevant and gained the most traffic were selected as the terms to use. The terms were searched across multiple search platforms, locations and time periods. Local weather data was also included for each beach.

Using all of the metrics data points they were then ranked from 0-100 with 100 being awarded to the beach that had the best performance within that metric. The index scores were then averaged for weather, search and a combination of all metrics to show which beach is the 'hottest' for spring break.

The state-by-state data was then analyzed by looking at the yearly change in search every March along with the average total search each March between 2020 and 2023. The average percent change and search volume were then used to identify which state was searching the most for each beach. They were ranked initially by search volume with trends being used to distinguish between any locations with the same search volume.

