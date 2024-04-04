Tennessee, Texas and other states must enforce immigration laws because Joe Biden won't

As Americans, we are extremely fortunate to live in the most hopeful, free society the world has ever known.

We are a nation of people who value the freedom to build a better life for ourselves and our families. And we’re proud of our tradition of embracing others who wish to come here legally in pursuit of these goals.

Today, under the leadership of President Joe Biden, we have abandoned sanity when it comes to illegal immigration. Never has a president so willfully undermined the safety of Americans by refusing to enforce our laws.

Just one month after President Biden took office, the number of encounters along the Mexican border jumped nearly 30%. And just this past December, illegal border crossings reached an all-time high.

Counterpoint: Gov. Bill Lee defies famed Tennessee hospitality by backing Texas' harsh border policy

Biden's immigration policies are 'reckless'

More than 2.4 million encounters occurred at our nation’s southwest border during a 12-month period ending in 2023. The cost of illegal immigration put a staggering $151 billion burden on taxpayers in 2023, according to a report by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

The administration’s reckless policies continue to be exploited by drug cartels and human smugglers.

Here in the Volunteer State, the West Tennessee Drug Task Force on March 10 confiscated 85 pounds of fentanyl –enough to kill 19 million people - on Interstate 40 in Haywood County. The same week, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) arrested two undocumented immigrants suspected of human trafficking in Nashville.

And in Georgia, a 22-year-old nursing student was kidnapped and brutally murdered by a suspect who was not supposed to be in the country. No doubt these crimes were made possible by our open-border policies.

Supreme Court was right to rule in favor of Texas

This manmade crisis has led to record-setting illegal border crossing arrests, migrant deaths, narcotics seized, and suspected terrorists trying to enter the country, according to officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

I witnessed this disaster firsthand when I visited the Texas border last summer. I was struck by the frustration of a particular border official who said all it would take is one call from the White House and they could effectively do their jobs.

Encouraging news came on March 19 when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to allow Texas law enforcement officers to detain and prosecute migrants suspected of illegally crossing the border. Iowa is currently considering a law allowing similar measures.

We’re either a nation of laws or a lawless nation. Until our federal government secures our southern border, states must join Texas in taking necessary steps to deter illegal immigration. Here in Tennessee, we will ensure the Volunteer State is not a preferred destination for illegals.

More: Tennessee legislature just passed a bill targeting immigration: Here's what it means

Local authorities should communicate with immigration officials

That is why I filed House Bill 2124 this year to combat illegal immigration here at home.

This legislation will ensure law enforcement in our state notify the appropriate federal authorities whenever someone they come into contact with is found to be in the country illegally. We will aid and support law enforcement at every level in communicating and cooperating with ICE.

Illegal immigration puts a significant strain on local resources to provide services like housing, education and health care. While these burdens affect the smallest and poorest the most, they are not alone.

The mayor of New York City recently admitted that the migrant crisis would “destroy” the nation’s largest city if not properly addressed by the federal government. The city expects to spend $12 billion over the next three years on services for recently arrived illegal immigrants.

Rep. Rusty Grills

The federal government must act now to secure and complete construction of the southern border wall. Until then, my Republican colleagues and I in the General Assembly will continue to support measures that discourage illegal immigration in Tennessee and protect communities from the devastating consequences.

Rep. Rusty Grills, R-Newbern, lives represents District 77 in the Tennessee House of Representatives which includes Dyer, Lake and part of Obion counties.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Immigration law: Tennessee and Texas step up because Biden has failed