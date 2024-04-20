Tennessee teacher arrested after bringing guns to preschool and threatening to shoot colleague

A Tennessee teacher has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to shoot a colleague in the preschool where she worked, police said.

Sheneca Cowart was charged with assault, threat of mass violence at a school and two counts of carrying a weapon onto school property following the Thursday incident at The Academy of McCrory Lane in Nashville.

Officers recovered a handgun from Cowart’s purse and a second firearm in the driver’s side door of her vehicle. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

Authorities took Cowart into custody after witnesses said she threatened to "retrieve a firearm and made threats against another teacher and the school after an argument," the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Staff members alleged 29-year-old Cowart threatened to “shoot up” the preschool and that she keeps a gun “on her,” according to NBC News affiliate WSMV.

Another teacher claimed to overhear Cowart say “when I start shooting, you better run,” prompting the preschool to go into lockdown, WSMV reported.

The police department recovered one handgun from Cowart's purse and another firearm in the driver's side door of her vehicle.

Cowart was held on a $37,000 bond before being released from jail the same night.

The Academy preschools system did not immediately respond NBC News' request for comment.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com