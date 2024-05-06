Tennessee Task Force 2 deploys to Texas following flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of multiple Middle Tennessee emergency response agencies are heading to Texas as part of a task force to provide assistance in the aftermath of devastating flooding.

On Sunday, May 5, the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) announced the Tennessee Task Force 2 (TNTF2) was preparing to deploy to later in the day to Texas, where floodwaters have left hundreds stranded and forecasters predict more rainfall.

According to NFD, the task force’s deployment came at the request of Texas officials, serving as a function of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

“EMAC is a mutual-aid agreement among states and territories of the United States,” NFD explained. “It enables states to share resources during natural and man-made disasters, including terrorism.”

Fire officials said members of TNTF2 are deploying as a Type 1 Swiftwater Search and Rescue team, so they will help with water rescues and other emergency responses as needed.

TNTF2 includes personnel from NFD, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management, the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, and the Franklin Fire Department, but each agency reportedly has enough staff members and resources to handle incidents that may happen while the task force is deployed.

NFD said TNTF2 members will stage in Bryan, Texas, adding that the deployment is expected to last 14 days.

