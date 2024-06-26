Tennessee State University taps Ronald A. Johnson as interim president

Tennessee State University named Ronald A. Johnson as its interim president while it starts over on its search for a new leader.

Johnson, who most recently served as the interim president at Kentucky State University, will take on his new post July 1. He previously served as president of Clark Atlanta University. Both schools are historically Black universities, like TSU. As the TSU Board of Trustees considered its appointment, it consulted The Registry, a firm that helps place leaders in interim roles. Johnson was one of six candidates the firm identified.

Outgoing TSU President Glenda Glover has served in the role since 2013 and is set to retire. The university's board announced Johnson's appointment during a special called virtual meeting on Wednesday evening. The meeting was not announced until Wednesday morning.

The move comes after the board, which held its first-ever meeting on April 26, took over after state lawmakers abruptly ousted the previous board after it narrowed a previous presidential search to three finalists. The new board decided to scrap the search and start over — and to appoint an interim.

"Fellow trustees and I look forward to collaborating with Dr. Johnson," TSU board chair Dakasha Winton said in a news release from the university Tuesday night. "His proven leadership in strategically addressing complex issues, while developing innovative paths forward will further lead the university during this transition. I know working with our students, staff, alumni and fellow board members, this next chapter will cement TSU's legacy of excellence."

Johnson brings nearly 20 years of experience to TSU and is a respected and well-known leader in higher education, according to the release.

He co-founded the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at Clark Atlanta University and serves on its advisory board. He also received the Frederick S. Humphries Leadership Award from the institute.

Previously, Johnson taught at Texas Southern University, Florida A&M University, Howard University and Northeastern University. Johnson also served on the the President’s Advisory Board of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and chaired the Consumer Advisory Board of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau of the United States. He holds a bachelor's in economics and master's in business administration in finance from Adelphi University, then went on to earn a master's in finance and Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University.

Glover, who attended Clark Atlanta for business school, praised Johnson as an "excellent leader" and said she looks forward to seeing him lead at TSU.

"I will provide Dr. Johnson with any necessary support as he takes the helm of our great institution to continue the legacy of excellence that is the hallmark of Tennessee State University," she said in the release.

Johnson will serve in the interim role for a year while a new search for a permanent TSU president unfolds.

The first step of a new search

The previous board was about to announce a new president when lawmakers voted to vacate it after years of financial scrutiny and a forensic audit. The audit revealed no wrongdoing on the university's part but did point to issues with scholarships being offered without adequate housing available for students.

TSU maintained that it was cooperative with the audits as it worked to address concerns. TSU leaders, students and advocates have also pointed to $2.1 billion in state underfunding revealed by U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Education findings released last year. They have repeatedly said criticism from state leaders over a lack of infrastructure at TSU is unfair in light of the shortfall in state funding.

TSU leaders pleaded with lawmakers for more time before the measure to oust the old board ultimately passed.

The finalists in the previous board's search were Charles Gibbs, the now-former CEO of the national 100 Black Men of America, William E. Hudson, the vice president of student affairs at Florida A&M University, and Michael Torrence, the president of Motlow State Community College in Tennessee. It's not clear if the three will reapply.

During its regularly scheduled meeting on June 7, the new board set forth a plan for the next year, which included naming an interim president by July 1. Here are the other items included in the plan:

Continue the contract with Academic Search, a national search firm hired for a previous presidential search.

Establish a new presidential search committee, which will encompass a variety of voices, including faculty.

Appoint a new president by July 1, 2025.

The board's next regularly scheduled meeting is set for Sept. 19. More information on the board and the presidential search can be found at TNstate.edu/board.

