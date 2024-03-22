Tennessee State University student leaders plead for lawmakers invest in their success

The Tennessee General Assembly is currently balancing the future of the state’s only public historically Black university between two bills: one in the Senate that gets rid of Tennessee State University’s entire Board of Trustees and one in the House that removes half its members.

The Senate bill passed overwhelmingly on March 21. The House bill will be up for a vote March 28. Both embody the state’s continued disregard for TSU’s student body.

As representatives of that student body, we are tired of the state either giving us nothing or only a portion of what we deserve. Our community is pleading with Tennessee’s elected representatives to reverse course. Please respect TSU’s autonomy, do right by its students and faculty, and retain our board in its entirety.

Tennessee is starving TSU and expecting the institution to thrive

The current board, on which one of us currently sits, is responsible for major improvements at TSU and has deep institutional knowledge of our unique circumstances.

TSU President Glenda Glover looks on during the quarterly board of trustees meeting at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

All we ask is that the state give this board one full year to continue implementing its improvement plan and overseeing the successful transition to a new president in the wake of Dr. Glenda Glover’s retirement in June.

To give us anything less is to reinforce a pattern of neglect on the one hand while lambasting TSU and overreaching into its operations on the other. Senate Bill 1596 and House Bill 1739 are prime examples of the latter.

A prime example of the former is the historic underfunding of TSU by $544 million dollars, according to state officials; and an additional $2.1 billion, according to federal officials.

State Sen. Charlane Oliver, D-Nashville represents District 19, which includes TSU, and said Thursday: “We all want (TSU) to thrive, but we also need to recognize that we cannot underfund an institution for decades on decades and starve our system and then accuse it of not working."

Senator Oliver was urging her senate colleagues to vote against vacating the entire Board. Her plea fell on deaf ears.

We feel Senator Oliver’s pain and then some. The students of today and tomorrow are the ones who will suffer when the governor, influenced by his party’s legislative supermajority, hand-picks the next board. These are the very people who have not even stepped foot on TSU’s campus, engaged with the students, or fully committed to repaying TSU the money we’re owed.

Students demand full support and investment in TSU

All we want is for the state to finally support TSU the way it has always supported Tennessee’s other public higher ed institutions. Our university has accomplished so much since our founding in 1912 and has made Tennessee proud.

Chrishonda O’Quinn

Our School of Agriculture spans the state, and helps solve the food, environmental and health concerns of all Tennesseans. We are partnering with HRSA to address disparities in maternal health. Our SMART Global Technology Innovation Center is taking the lead among Tennessee universities statewide in analyzing and managing artificial intelligence uses in education.

The board’s current trustees are among TSU’s biggest advocates and supporters. They have worked tirelessly to improve TSU and make sure we are treated fairly. They have sought to return to TSU financial resources allocated to us by law but either never or only partially received. Again, the same old story.

Derrell Taylor

We are pleading for a new story: full and unequivocal support for TSU by the state for the first time in our history. If we receive it, we promise Tennessee we will make the most of it.

Chrishonda D’Quinn serves as the executive vice president of TSU's Student Government Association and is a senior majoring in business administration.

Derrell Taylor is the president of TSU's Student Government Association and is a senior majoring in business administration.

Shaun Wimberly Jr.

Shaun Wimberly Jr. serves as the student trustee on TSU's Board of Trustees and is a senior majoring in agricultural business.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee lawmakers must invest in TSU students not keep starving them