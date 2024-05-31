Tennessee Senate, Tennessee House and Knox County candidate forums set for June

Voters will get a chance to hear from candidates before the Aug. 1 primary and general elections at three different forums hosted by the Knoxville/Knox County League of Women's Voters and its partners, including Knox News.

All candidates, including independents, were invited to participate. The forums are split up by race:

State Senate District 6 and the State House of Representatives District 15 , which have competitive primaries: 6:30-8 p.m. June 13 at Fourth United Presbyterian Church, 1323 N. Broadway, Knoxville

Knox County Board of Education Districts 2, 3 and 5 , which is the general election for these seats: 6:30-8 p.m. June 17 at Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church, 2084 Dandridge Ave., Knoxville

Knox County Commission Districts 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, which is the general election for these seats: 6:30-8 p.m. June 27 at Fourth United Presbyterian Church, 1323 N. Broadway, Knoxville

