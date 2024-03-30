Tennessee Sen. Lundberg says school vouchers boil down to choice

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over the last few months, one topic that has continued to circulate in both the Tennessee House and Senate are school vouchers.

The vouchers are part of a proposal from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and other lawmakers to award vouchers to families to use for tuition at a school of the parents’ choosing. The proposal has been met with opposition from public schools and has lawmakers split on opinions in Nashville.

TN House leadership says Senate Republicans refuse to negotiate on school voucher bill

State Senator Jon Lundberg, who represents Bristol and also chairs the Senate Education Committee, said the idea behind vouchers boils down to one thing.

“That’s the bottom line of what it’s for, choice,” said Lundberg.

Both the Senate and the House have discussed school vouchers, and both groups have different ideas about the use of vouchers.

“The House version said basically ‘you can take that and go to a private school or a charter school,'” Lundberg said. “The Senate took a different approach, which is candidly, ‘we have some great public schools in Tennessee. So if you want to take a voucher and go to another public school, go to another public school.'”

According to Lundberg, an estimated 70% of vouchers would be used to go from one public school to another. Lundberg said the addition of public schools to the vouchers would help to improve schools.

Parents, school leaders examine voucher bill draft

“One of the things I say is, without a little bit of competition, you can’t be a champion,” said Lundberg. “We need champions in education. So if you’re a public school, whether you’re in Johnson City and you want to go from Washington or Sullivan, ‘I want to go to this school.’ Go to that school, make it better, make it so that it attracts others.”

When it comes to the costs, Lundberg said there are three options.

“The governor proposed $142 million,” said Lundberg. “The House version, as of Thursday, was $444 million. The Senate version is $74 million.”

According to Lundberg, the money would come from the state’s general funds and wouldn’t change tax rates.

Lundberg said the final version of the voucher bill will be decided between the Senate Education Committee, the House Education Committee and House leadership.

“Next week, we’ll sit down again,” Lundberg said. “We’ll literally take our bills and go, ‘okay, what can you live with, what can’t you live with?’ And we’ll look and see how do we get together? As people say, how do we land the plane? How do we bring this in?”

Overall, Lundberg said the vouchers are designed for the benefit of the students.

Multiple school districts in Northeast Tennessee have openly opposed the program, including Greeneville, Johnson City, Sullivan and Washington Counties.

