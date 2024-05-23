Tennessee has seen seven boating deaths in 2024. How to avoid boating accidents over Memorial Day weekend and beyond

Monday, May 20, marked the seventh boating-related fatality on Tennessee waterways in 2024.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, 21-year-old Keaton Mills from Lebanon died after he was thrown from a boat on Old Hickory Lake over the weekend. As previously reported by the Tennessean, Mills' death also marked the second death on Old Hickory Lake in 2024.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, there were 17 fatalities at Nashville District lakes in 2023, most of which were water-related. All but one of the fatalities occurred between April and September and more than half of the incidents involved boating/fishing, said a news release.

Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend and the busy summer months, which is when most public recreation fatalities occur, USACE Nashville District is stressing the importance of practicing safety near open water.

“We have some of the best and most visited recreational areas in the country for boating, swimming, fishing and other water activities, but we want to make sure that people understand that a good time can quickly turn into a catastrophe without proper safety precautions,” said USACE Nashville District Commander Lieutenant Colonel Robert Green.

"A little bit of education and some proper planning can help save lives and ensure visitors enjoy themselves.”

What to do if someone falls overboard?

According to the TWRA, a person who has fallen overboard should be thrown a life-saving device even if the person can swim, preferably a life ring as it can be thrown farther and is easier to hang on to.

The operator should slow the boat while keeping the fallen person in view. Other passengers onboard should act as lookouts. At night, direct the best possible lights on the victim.

"Try to approach the person from downwind or into the waves. Always use common sense and good judgment. Consider existing condition and ability of the victim and what other help is available," said the TWRA.

"If someone aboard is capable, have the person put on a life-saving device with a line attached to the boat and enter the water to assist the person."

Are life jackets required while on Tennessee waterways?

According to the TWRA, all children 12 years of age and younger in Tennessee are required to wear a Coast Guard approved personal flotation device while on the open deck of a recreational boat except when anchored, moored, or aground.

All acceptable flotation devices must bear the Coast Guard approved label, be in good and serviceable condition, be the appropriate size for the person who intends to wear it, be readily accessible, and immediately available for use.

How to report a boating accident

In case of emergencies, the best number to call is 911. However, vessel operators involved in an accident must also immediately notify the TWRA. You can find your regional office at tn.gov/twra/contact-us.

"Any boating accident involving death, or injury requiring medical treatment beyond first aid, or the disappearance of a person should be reported as soon as possible, and must be reported within 48 hours," said the TWRA.

The operator of every vessel involved in a reportable boating accident is required to file an accident form with the TWRA. Failure to do so is a criminal offense and may result in prosecution, said the TWRA.

How to practice water safety on Tennessee waterways, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Before you head out on the water, keep the following things in mind.

Wear a life jacket – Life jackets provide time to be rescued, helping ensure you survive an unexpected fall into the water. It can also save your life if you become exhausted due to fatigue, waves or currents while swimming. An adult can drown in 60 seconds and it takes a strong swimmer 10 minutes to put on a life jacket after entering the water.

Wear and engine cut-off device - If thrown out of a boat, there is always the danger of being struck by a spinning propeller, especially since an unoccupied boat can often start traveling in circles after the operator is ejected. Wearing an engine cut-off switch lanyard or electronic fob immediately stops the engine after ejection so that the operator can regain control of the boat.

Know your swimming abilities - Swimming in open water is different from swimming in a pool and swimming abilities decrease with age.

Alcohol and water are a deadly combination – Alcohol induces an inner ear condition known as caloric labyrinthitis that can cause you to become disoriented when underwater and not realize which way is up. If you jump or fall in the water after consuming alcohol, you might swim down instead of up to safety, causing you to drown.

Understand “boater’s hypnosis ” – “Boater’s hypnosis” is a condition brought on by the effects of sun, wind, noise, vibration, and motion experienced during a day of boating. Boater’s hypnosis can slow your reaction time almost as much as if you were legally intoxicated. Adding alcohol to this condition intensifies the effects.

Be watchful of children – Constantly supervise children whenever they’re in, on, or near open water. Always keep them within arm’s reach.

Air and water temperature are not the same - The water temperature in rivers and lakes can be significantly colder than the air temperature and jumping or falling into cold water can be a dangerous shock to your body. Although air temperatures are rising, water temperatures are slow to rise and some lakes and rivers have cold water temperatures year-round.

Be aware of carbon monoxide poisoning while boating - Carbon monoxide, the colorless, odorless, and tasteless toxic gas, has proven to be deadly on open motorboats. It is produced when a carbon-based fuel like gasoline, propane, charcoal, or oil burns. Carbon monoxide can kill you while you are on or in the water near a boat, so use a marine carbon monoxide detector, always maintain fresh air circulation, seat children in the forward-most seating on a boat, shut off boat motors to avoid unnecessary idling. be aware of emissions from other boats, and seek medical attention immediately if you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.

Expect the unexpected – If you are ejected from a boat, fall, or jump into water that is colder than 70 degrees,you can inhale water from involuntary gasping, hyperventilation, panic, and sometimes vertigo thatcan cause you to drown. You can also be knocked unconscious if you are ejected from your boator fall into the water along the shoreline while fishing.

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service journalism for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee has seen 7 boating deaths in 2024. How to avoid accidents