Tennessee School Closings: May 8, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple Middle Tennessee school districts will be closed on Wednesday, May 8, due to the threat of severe weather across the area.
Below you’ll find a list of Middle Tennessee school districts that have announced closings so far for Wednesday.
C
Cannon County Schools
Woodbury Public School
Closed Tomorrow
Clay County Schools
Celina Public School
Closed Tomorrow
Cumberland County TN Schools
Crossville Public School
Closed Tomorrow
D
DeKalb County Schools
Smithville Public School
Closed Tomorrow
J
Jackson County Schools
Gainesboro Public School
Closed Tomorrow
M
Macon Christian Academy
Lafayette Parochial School
Closed Tomorrow
No Childcare
Macon County Schools
Lafayette Public School
Closed Tomorrow
P
Putnam County Schools
Cookeville Public School
Closed Tomorrow
T
Trousdale County Schools
Hartsville Public School
Closed Tomorrow
V
Van Buren County Schools
Spencer Public School
Closed Tomorrow
W
Warren County TN Schools
McMinnville Public School
Closed Tomorrow
White County Schools
Sparta Public School
Closed Tomorrow
