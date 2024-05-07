Tennessee School Closings: May 8, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple Middle Tennessee school districts will be closed on Wednesday, May 8, due to the threat of severe weather across the area.

Below you’ll find a list of Middle Tennessee school districts that have announced closings so far for Wednesday.

Cannon County Schools

Woodbury Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Clay County Schools

Celina Public School

Closed Tomorrow

Cumberland County TN Schools

Crossville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

D

DeKalb County Schools

Smithville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

J

Jackson County Schools

Gainesboro Public School

Closed Tomorrow

M

Macon Christian Academy

Lafayette Parochial School

Closed Tomorrow

No Childcare

Macon County Schools

Lafayette Public School

Closed Tomorrow

P

Putnam County Schools

Cookeville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

T

Trousdale County Schools

Hartsville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

V

Van Buren County Schools

Spencer Public School

Closed Tomorrow

W

Warren County TN Schools

McMinnville Public School

Closed Tomorrow

White County Schools

Sparta Public School

Closed Tomorrow

