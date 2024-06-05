Tennessee Rep. John Rose's son upstaged him and we need more light moments like this

By now, a little red-headed boy who made faces and flashed a goofy smile behind his Tennessee Congressman father has enamored the typically temperamental internet.

U.S. Rep. John Rose, R-Cookeville, was delivering some serious remarks in the U.S. House of Representatives related to the 34 guilty verdicts against former President Donald Trump in his New York hush money trial.

But the audience's focus was on 6-year-old Guy Rose.

Rose, who represents a part of Nashville, took the moment in stride and not in embarrassment.

"This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother," Rose posted on X on Monday.

It was a lighthearted moment at a time of heightened political tensions and massive disagreements among Americans, especially on the issue of Trump's legal battles, the U.S.-Mexico border and the presidential election.

Let's seek not to demonize our fellow Americans

As USA TODAY Network Tennessee columnist Cameron Smith astutely observed: "Trump will appeal the New York conviction. It may be overturned. We’ll have an election. Our American republic will be simultaneously doomed according to half the country regardless of the outcome."

It's not a healthy place to be demonizing one another because of our political differences.

I last saw Congressman Rose on May 2 at The Sycamore Institute's Inaugural Annual Forum at the City Winery in downtown Nashville. A bipartisan group of elected officials and professionals attended the event.

Rose and I chatted briefly about policy, particularly involving agriculture and the potential for a reclassification of marijuana from the federal government.

Kids do the darndest things

Rose and I do not always see eye to eye, but I appreciate that he has sought to enter the public debate by making his case through his guest opinion columns in The Tennessean.

And I can appreciate his sense of humor when it comes to his son.

My father, who is a retired Episcopal priest, likes to tell the story of when he was celebrating Mass and I, as a toddler, ambled down the center aisle the church with chocolate-covered hands and stained his vestments before the stunned congregation.

He told the parishioners: "That's life and that's the joy of being a parent."

Hopefully, we have many lighter moments over the next few months even as we debate vigorously and passionately about the issues we care about as we work to live side-by-side in this democratic republic of ours.

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee. He is an editorial board member of The Tennessean. He hosts the Tennessee Voices videocast and curates the Tennessee Voices and Latino Tennessee Voices newsletters. Call him at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or find him on X at @davidplazas.

